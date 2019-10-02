PwrCor Now Commercializes its Disruptive Heat-to-Power Technology Breakthrough

PwrCor stands alone as the leader in ultra-low heat-to-power conversion technology opening new, previously unexploited global markets

PwrCor, Inc. (OTCQB:PWCO), is an advanced technology company focused on clean, renewable energy solutions while reducing the overall cost of energy for power users. Low-grade and ultra-low-grade heat (150-212F), which up until now could only be discarded and wasted, can be cost-effectively utilized to generate electrical power, providing cost savings and improving bottom line performance for corporations globally.



The technology breakthrough exceeds cycle efficiencies of competing conventional power cycles and now enables PwrCor to exploit applications and markets, such as Data Centers, which previously could not effectively utilize their low temperature wasted heat, but now can economically convert that heat into useful power.

Data centers house servers and similar equipment that use enormous amounts of electricity. In the process of powering the performance of the equipment, that electricity is subsequently transformed into large amounts of low-grade heat. In fact, more than 98 percent of electricity used to power the electronic equipment in data centers is shed as wasted low-grade heat energy. Furthermore, additional electricity is required to cool the data center electronics to keep the equipment operating safely and at optimal performance. PwrCor’s technology can now convert the vast amounts of data center heat to electricity positively effecting the bottom line of data center operations by reducing the amount of purchased electricity while reducing cooling requirements and its required power.

Based on a proprietary thermodynamic cycle, PwrCor’s technology breakthrough achieves unparalleled thermal efficiencies for a closed cycle piston engine operating at low temperature. The increase in efficiency gives PwrCor an unprecedented competitive advantage. The efficiency advancements resulted as part of PwrCor’s ongoing research and development program with its exclusive technology partner, a leading internationally recognized research institute.

The work performed, and validated, by the research institute on PwrCor’s power cycle is proprietary and exclusive to PwrCor. The breakthrough has resulted in an engineering enhancement that uniquely keeps heat energy in PwrCor’s thermodynamic cycle, boosting engine efficiency by 33-35%.

As Tom Telegades, CEO of PwrCor, stated, “The engineering enhancement that was developed, and that PwrCor is now exclusively commercializing, is truly an engineering and scientific breakthrough in thermodynamics. At the operating temperatures currently being addressed by PwrCor’s technology, the efficiencies now exceed that of most thermodynamic power cycles, including the Rankine Cycle, used in many applications, as well as the Organic Rankine Cycle used in Waste-Heat-to-Power, Geothermal, and Solar Thermal power applications.”

The advancements afford a substantial increase of the potential maximum cycle efficiency of PwrCor’s proprietary power cycle while also realizing higher actual operating efficiency with its latest engine design. The design enhancements are expected to reduce the overall cost per kW output of the PwrCor engine, and will have little impact to the size of the engine, resulting in significantly greater power output within the same general footprint.

PwrCor is currently engaged in discussions with leading companies in such industries as fuel cells and reciprocating engines, and on additional project initiatives in oil and gas, solar thermal, and data centers, all of which have enormous amounts of wasted ultra-low-grade heat that can now be converted to additional power, contributing to higher profits. The technology cost-effectively converts heat to mechanical power or electricity, and represents a breakthrough for those corporations which can now profit from converting wasted heat into electrical power.

About the PwrCorTM Technology

PwrCorTM engines use proprietary technology that can cost effectively convert ultra-low-grade heat into usable mechanical or electrical energy, opening up an immense market representing hundreds of gigawatts of potential power production. This is wasted energy that previously could not be economically harnessed as usable power by competing technologies. PwrCor's breakthrough technology can change the profile of how energy is created and consumed in markets around the globe, and can be used in place of or in conjunction with almost all existing technologies. PwrCorTM is a completely ‘green’ technology that uses no fossil fuels, does not operate via combustion, has no emissions, and does not process any working fluids that are flammable, harmful to the environment, or costly to replace. PwrCorTM is scalable, modular, and runs relatively silently, all within a small footprint.

About PwrCor, Inc.

PwrCor, Inc., is an advanced technology company that specializes in renewable energy, offering advanced cleantech solutions for the Waste-Heat-to-Power, Geothermal, and Solar Thermal markets, as well as other applicable markets. PwrCor is also focused on energy infrastructure development projects and delivering cleantech energy solutions to commercial and not-for-profit customers. Please visit our website at www.pwrcor.com for additional information.

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statement

With the exception of the historical information contained in this release, the matters described herein contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements involve unknown risks and uncertainties that may individually or mutually impact the matters herein described for a variety of reasons that are outside the control of the Company, including, but not limited to, its ability to raise sufficient financing to implement its growth strategy, and its ability to successfully develop and commercialize its proprietary products. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as actual results could differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Readers are urged to read the risk factors set forth in the Company's most recent reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q, 8-K, Schedule 14A and other filings made with the SEC. Copies of these reports are available from the SEC's website, www.sec.gov , or without charge from the Company. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, if new information becomes available in the future.

Company Contact:

Thomas Telegades, CEO

212-796-4097

ttelegades@pwrcor.com

