Zignal Labs, The Public Good Projects and Everytown for Gun Safety Recognized by The Holmes Report’s Innovator 25 Americas 2019

Award recognizes remarkable leaders addressing the PR and communication industry’s most pressing challenges with ingenuity and innovation

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zignal Labs ( https://zignallabs.com ), a leading media analytics and brand measurement technology company, today announced that its Co-Founder and President, Adam Beaugh, has been named to The Holmes Report’s Innovator 25 Americas 2019 .



Alongside Beaugh, Zignal Labs’ customers Dr. Joe Smyser, CEO of The Public Good Projects (a public health nonprofit that uses the tools and techniques of communication in order to improve public health) and Sarah Baker, Senior Director of Social Media and Distributed Digital Organizing at Everytown for Gun Safety (the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country), were also honored as part of the Innovator 25 Americas 2019.

The Holmes Report's Innovator 25 has been established as an important barometer of marketing and communications innovation. Since launching in 2013, it has identified 25 individuals each year in North America, EMEA and, more recently, Asia-Pacific who actively take risks to disrupt outdated business practices, leverage social purpose to drive impact and innovate to push the boundaries of the media industry.

Adam Beaugh, Co-Founder and President of Zignal Labs

Adam Beaugh has been recognized as one of The Holmes Report’s Innovator 25 Americas 2019 due to his laser focus on providing today’s communications leaders with unparalleled access to modern data and media analytics. Intuitively combining the creative and the technological, Adam has led the charge in developing the Zignal Labs Media Intelligence Cloud, an innovative platform that helps communicators measure the conversations around their brands in real time, rapidly identify and mitigate reputational risks and inform strategic decision-making to achieve mission-critical business outcomes.

"Zignal Labs prides itself on disrupting the very idea of traditional media analytics by empowering communicators to demand real-time, reliable data from across the entire media spectrum,” commented Beaugh. “This award is truly the result of the many long hours the entire team has dedicated to making our vision a reality for all of the incredible brands that we serve.”

Dr. Joe Smyser, CEO of The Public Good Projects

Dr. Joe Smyser is a long-time advocate of the power of integrated, data-driven marketing in influencing public health initiatives. As part of this work, The Public Good Projects has partnered with Zignal Labs to capture, measure and analyze online conversations around major public health issues, including the opioid crisis, mental health, low birthweight, school wellness, vaccinations and influenza, among others.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by The Holmes Report Innovator 25,” said Dr. Smyser. “The analytics-driven approach we have worked with Zignal Labs to create has been critical to bridging the gap between traditionally siloed public health response strategies and the power and promise of innovative technology and marketing techniques. We look forward to continuing this important and innovative work into the future.”

Sarah Baker, Senior Director of Social Media and Distributed Digital Organizing of Everytown for Gun Safety

Leveraging Zignal Labs’ Media Intelligence Cloud in her work for Everytown for Gun Safety, Sarah Baker has championed a data-driven approach to Everytown’s communications efforts. By surfacing and monitoring trending hashtags and conversations around gun safety and related political conversations, as well as leveraging analytics to better understand the breakdown of online conversations driven by humans and automated accounts on Twitter, Baker has helped Everytown supercharge its digital organizing efforts.

“I’m honored to be recognized as one of The Holmes Report’s Innovator 25 Americas 2019. The data-driven approach we have taken to deciphering the incredibly complex conversation around gun safety in America has been a game-changer for strategically honing our communications efforts around building safer communities,” said Baker. “We’re excited to have Zignal Labs as a partner on innovative communications opportunities.”

To read more about The Holmes Report’s Innovator 25 Americas 2019, please visit: https://www.holmesreport.com/ranking-and-data/innovator-25/innovator-25-2019/innovator-25-americas-2019 .

About Zignal Labs

Zignal Labs is the world’s leading media analytics platform, helping companies build and protect their most valuable asset: their brand. With unparalleled data veracity, speed to surface insights and a holistic view of the traditional and new media landscape, Zignal empowers the most innovative communications and marketing teams across the Fortune 1000 to measure the conversation around their brands in real-time, rapidly identify and mitigate reputational risks and inform strategic decision-making to achieve mission-critical business outcomes. Headquartered in San Francisco with offices in New York City and Washington D.C., Zignal serves customers around the world, including CapitalOne, Expedia, GoPro, DaVita, Under Armour, Synchrony, Prudential, DTE Energy, The Public Good Projects and Uber. To learn more, visit: www.zignallabs.com .

About The Public Good Projects

The Public Good Projects is a public health nonprofit composed of experts in public health, media, and marketing. Public Good Projects’ mission is to apply best evidence and practices from the public and private sectors to bold projects for health. PGP’s programs and initiatives are evidence-based, tailored for particular populations, employ a collective impact model, and are scientifically evaluated. To learn more, visit: https://publicgoodprojects.org/

About Everytown for Gun Safety

Everytown is the largest gun violence prevention organization in the country with nearly 6 million supporters and more than 350,000 donors including moms, mayors, survivors and everyday Americans who are fighting for public safety measures that can help save lives. At the core of Everytown are Mayors Against Illegal Guns, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Students Demand Action and the Everytown Survivor Network. Learn more at www.everytown.org and follow us @Everytown.

Everytown starts with you, and it starts in your town. For more information, please visit: https://everytown.org/ .

