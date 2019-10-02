Endgame Takes Home Cyber Deal of the Year Award at 2019 Capital Cyber Awards by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC)

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Endgame, the leader in endpoint protection, today announced that it has received the 2019 Cyber Deal of the Year Award for its proposed acquisition by Elastic N.V. The award was presented on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, by the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) at the Capital Cybersecurity Summit Awards luncheon.



The Capital Cyber Awards are bestowed on companies focused on solving the industry’s most important cybersecurity-related problems.

Endgame is proud to have pioneered a market-leading endpoint protection platform. Incorporating AI-backed, natural-language-understanding technology to reduce the specialized labor shortage that security leaders face, Endgame also provides operational flexibility via a delivery model that supports cloud and on-premises options to accommodate the global compliance requirements of complex organizations. And, it’s all run on a single autonomous agent providing both online and disconnected endpoints complete prevention, detection, and response across the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

“The acquisition of Endgame by Elastic will mark the first of its kind in creating a single, integrated enterprise security information and event management (SIEM) and endpoint protection offering - opening up countless possibilities for new and existing customers to streamline and enhance their security posture. We are honored to accept this award as a validation of that vision,” said Nate Fick, CEO of Endgame.

Winners of the 2019 Capital Cyber Awards were selected from among 50 nominations from throughout the Greater Washington, D.C. area, including local companies, government agencies and individuals, representing the region’s diverse and thriving technology ecosystem.

“The Capital Cyber Awards celebrates those organizations and individuals whose demonstrated dedication, vision, innovation and ability to address industry-wide challenges places them in a league of their own. Endgame has demonstrated its commitment to improving the industry and has rightfully earned this recognition,” said Bobbie Kilberg, President and CEO, NVTC.

About Endgame

Endgame makes endpoint protection as simple as anti-virus. Leveraging advanced machine learning technology, Endgame enables security operators of any skill level to deliver full-force protection, stopping everything from ransomware, to phishing, and targeted attacks. Endgame is the only endpoint security platform to offer a unique hybrid architecture that delivers both cloud administration and data localization that meets industry, regulatory, and global compliance requirements. The US military as well as some of the world's largest commercial organizations rely on Endgame to protect their people, technology and mission, globally. For more information, visit www.endgame.com.

