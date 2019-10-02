Cowen Prime Services Wins HFM US Hedge Fund Services Award 2019

/EIN News/ -- Named “Best Boutique Prime Broker”



NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) (“Cowen” or the “Company”) today announced that its prime services division, Cowen Prime Services LLC, has been named Best Boutique Prime Broker at the 2019 HFM US Hedge Fund Services Awards. The HFM US Hedge Fund Services Awards honor providers of services and solutions to the hedge fund sector that have demonstrated exceptional growth, customer service or product innovation over the past 12 months. This award, which was announced at the HFM Services Award banquet in New York City on September 12, marks the sixth time in seven years in which Cowen has earned this designation from HFM.

Jack D. Seibald, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, said, “We are honored to be named ‘Best Boutique Prime Broker’ by HFM and to receive ongoing recognition of our exceptional capabilities among a distinguished group of service providers.

We are grateful to the panel of judges who selected us for this award and to our clients who submitted testimonials on our behalf. In the end, this award reflects the dedication of our team and their continued drive to provide the best tools and services possible to our clients each and every day.”

Added Mike Rosen, Managing Director and Global Co-Head of Prime Brokerage and Outsourced Trading, “Our ability to understand and anticipate the needs of our clients has proven to be the key to our sustained success. With the support of our best-in-class tools and services, we can help improve the operational and administrative aspects of their business and allow them to focus on their core competency, investing. In addition, we offer our clients additional value-added services which include Cowen’s valued equity research, corporate access program, capital markets activities, and non-conflicted trade execution, all aimed at helping our clients outperform.”

About Cowen Prime Services LLC

Cowen Prime Services LLC offers a comprehensive suite of prime brokerage, outsourced trading and capital introduction services to investment managers with an array of solutions that are highly scalable and customizable. The firm was built by former investment managers to serve hedge fund managers, managed account platforms, institutional investors, family offices, and registered investment advisors with turn-key solutions designed to unburden our clients of their operating responsibilities and allow them to focus on their core competencies – investing. Our offering features US prime brokerage, international prime brokerage, electronic and high-touch execution, a full outsourced trading solution, commission management, financing and stock loan, middle and back office support, pre and post trade compliance, capital introduction, new launch consulting, and portfolio and risk analytics. The firm is a registered broker dealer and investment advisor with the SEC, and is a member of FINRA, NFA and SIPC. Cowen Prime Services’ solutions are offered internationally through the firm’s UK based affiliate, Cowen International Limited, which is authorized and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) in the UK.

For additional information, visit: www.cowen.com/capabilities/prime-services/

About Cowen Inc.

Cowen Inc. (“Cowen” or the “Company”) is a diversified financial services firm that operates through two business segments: a broker dealer and an investment management division. The Company’s broker dealer division offers investment banking services, equity and credit research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing and commission management services. Cowen’s investment management segment offers actively managed alternative investment products. Cowen Inc. focuses on delivering value-added capabilities to our clients in order to help them outperform. Founded in 1918, the firm is headquartered in New York and has offices worldwide. Learn more at Cowen.com .

