Infotools releases case study with the University of Auckland; provides model for community market research program

Leader in market research analysis solutions and services uncovers successful hands-on market research project with university that benefits nonprofit

AUCKLAND, NZ, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Infotools , a global leader in market research analysis solutions, has released a new case study covering a business and academic partnership benefitting university market research students and community organizations. The program, which is part of the curriculum for the University of Auckland Business School’s market research track, was conducted in partnership with the New Zealand business community. It provided students with a real-life research project that benefited a local nonprofit organization, New Zealand Housing Foundation.“The beauty of a program like this is that it gives the next generation of market researchers a chance to work on all the vital stages of a real market research project, preparing for their future careers,” said Horst Feldhaeuser, Group Services Director for Infotools. “Better still, the students - and everyone involved - were able to see the results of their work put to good use by a deserving community nonprofit, New Zealand Housing Foundation.”The newly released case study provides a model for others to institute a similar program. A partnership like this can help to nurture and prepare new market research professionals for a swiftly changing industry, while also benefiting the business and nonprofit sectors. The students participated in important stages of work such as client briefing, research design, fieldwork (qual and quant), analysis and presentation of results and recommendations. During the program, they were mentored by professionals in the Auckland business and market research sectors, and they used Infotools’ cloud-based software platform , Harmoni, to analyze and visualize their project data.The New Zealand Housing Foundation was able to use the data-driven insights the students presented to help shape future programming and services. The research also identified the challenges and pain points of the organization’s key audiences, providing a framework that allows better communication and connection.Dr. Catherine Frethey-Bentham a Senior Lecturer at the University of Auckland said, “We know that students typically attain higher levels of achievement when they are engaged with course material and feel that they can apply their knowledge and skills in future employment. Social and community engagement is a big driver for our university. We are proud of the impact this ongoing program has both for our students and the participating NFOs, and the research agencies.”Those interested in replicating this model can reach out here. The full case study can be downloaded here: https://web.infotools.com/training-the-next-generation-of-market-researchers About InfotoolsInfotools is an award-winning software and services provider, with particular expertise in processing, analyzing, visualizing and sharing market research data. The company offers a powerful cloud-based software platform, Infotools Harmoni, which is purpose-built for market research data, together with the services of data experts who can drive research design and management, data design and organization, and insights discovery, analysis, visualization and reporting. Established in 1990, and with a presence in the US, Europe, South Africa and New Zealand, Infotools works with some of the world’s best-known brands, including Coca-Cola, Orange, Samsung and Mondelēz, as well as boutique and large research agencies such as MDI , Nielsen and Ipsos. For more information, visit www.infotools.com or follow on Twitter @infotools.###



