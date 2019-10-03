Batter and Breader Premixes Market To Reach USD 2058.2 Million By 2026 | Reports And Data

Batter and Breader Premixes Market Size – USD 1265.2 Million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.2%, Batter and Breader Premixes industry Trends– Rising demand from emerging economies

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rising demand convenience meat and seafood products, increase in consumption of processed meat products and growing inclination towards low-carb and gluten-free products are key factors contributing to high CAGR of Batter and Breader Premixes market during the forecast period.

According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Batter and Breader Premixes market was valued at USD 1265.2 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 2058.2 Million by the year 2026, at a CAGR of 6.2 percent. Batter & breader premixes are mainly used as a coating for deep-fried foods. Foods that are prepared with these coatings are light, crisp, and flavorful. They bestow flavor, texture, and color to meat products and enhance the overall cooking process. Batters are an intrinsic part of coating systems, formulated to work with other components such as Marinades, Predusts, Breadings or Seasoning Blends. This ensures the consistent, superior taste, texture, appearance, and aroma of products.

The batter and breader premixes are driven by the rise in consumption of meat, fish, seafood, and poultry. Moreover, an increase in demand for ready-to-cook meals and processed meat products among consumers has also contributed to the batter and breader premixes market growth. Furthermore, an increase in the adoption of fast food culture coupled with the rise in the number of fast-food outlets and quick-service restaurants around the globe augment the growth of the market. However, fluctuating prices of raw materials being used to manufacture batter and breader hinder the growth of the market and act as the major restraint for this industry. Furthermore, this industry players focus on new and innovative products catering consumers ever-changing needs, pertaining to increase in adoption of a healthy lifestyle, which in turn increases the demand for better-quality products with extra nutritional benefits among the consumers. Therefore, the introduction of new products such as gluten and Genetically Modified Organism (GMO) free batter and breader premixes is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for market growth.

Volatile raw materials costs are anticipated to be the key restraint for this market growth during the forecast period from 2019 to 2026.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The beer batter segment is expected to hold a share of 25.0 % in the year 2026

Meat, poultry, seafood, vegetables, and other organic substrates vary largely in their moisture level, fat, and protein content. Changes in the degree of denaturisation, surface irregularities, and variations in the expansion and type of protein also sometimes occur.

These products help offset the effects of processing variables such as line speed, age, and brand of processing machinery, water quality, set-up time, the method of reconstitution used and the amount of breading pick-up. They help increase yields and also provide a way to differentiate products based on flavor, texture, and appearance.

Bread crumbs provide a more crunchy layer of coating to the final product. Rising demand for this type of breader premix in many meat applications like fish fingers, mini fillets, chicken nuggets, and pork escalopes will be the major factor for the growth of the segment over the forecasted period of 2019 to 2026.

It also includes customized thin clear coat, translucent batters which form a shell around the product providing maximum texture with minimum pick-up and still allows the substrate to be seen.

From all the applications, batter premixes had the largest share in the market. The segment is forecasted to retain its large share in the market through the forecasted period.

Other functional premixes are available which address issues like crumb retention, oil pick-up, and product integrity in the hot display cabinet.

North American region is forecasted to occupy the largest share in the market on account of presence of large number of end users in the region.

The global market is highly fragmented with major players like Kerry (Ireland), Bunge Limited (US), Associated British Food (UK), Showa Sangyo (Japan), McCormick & Company (US), Euroma (Netherlands), Newly Weds Foods (US), Coalescence (US), House-Autry Mills (US), and Lily River Foods (US) among others that collectively constitute a competitive market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Batter Type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Adhesion batter

Tempura batter

Beer batter

Thick batter

Customized batter

Application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Meat Pork Chicken

Seafood

Vegetables Onion rings Other vegetables

Others

Breader premix type Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Crumbs & flakes Dry bread crumbs Fresh bread crumbs Cracker crumbs Others

Flour & starch Cereal



Pulses

Blends

Others

Wheat Rice Corn Others



Breader premix application Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

Seafood Crab Fish Others

Chicken

Vegetables

Regional Outlook (Revenue in Million USD; 2016–2026)

North America U.S.

Europe France UK

Asia Pacific China India Japan

Latin America Brazil

Middle East and Africa

