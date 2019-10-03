SHP Honors 111 Amedisys Care Centers with SHPBest Awards

/EIN News/ -- BATON ROUGE, La., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) recently honored 111 Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) care centers with SHPBest Awards, recognizing agencies with consistently high-quality care.

Twenty-one care centers, including 18 home health care centers and three hospice care centers, received Premier Performer awards for ranking in the top 5 percent of all SHP clients. The remaining 90 care centers ranked in the top 20 percent of SHP clients, earning Superior Performer awards.

“Nothing we do is possible without our incredible team members delivering outstanding care in the home each and every day,” stated Paul Kusserow, CEO and President. “Thanks to our dedicated family of caregivers, Amedisys is truly living its strategy of achieving clinical distinction.”

SHP has the largest HHCAHPS (Home Health Care Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems) benchmark in the nation and one of the largest CAHPS Hospice benchmarks, placing the vendor in a unique position to recognize companies that make patient satisfaction a priority.

“SHP is proud to present the SHPBest awards to our top-performing customers. We commend these organizations for their continuous focus on delivering the highest quality of care to their patients”, said Rob Paulsson, President of SHP.

In order to be considered for these awards, providers must use SHP as the HHCAHPS and CAHPS Hospice survey vendor for each quarter of the year being considered. All award recipients must also have scored better than or equal to the SHP national average throughout the period for each of the publicly reported quality measure domains.

Among Amedisys’ recently acquired agencies, five Compassionate Care Hospice care centers and RoseRock Healthcare in Tulsa, Oklahoma were also recognized in the 2019 Hospice Honors awards for excellence in patient care.

For more information on the program’s methodology, click here for home health and click here for hospice.

About Amedisys:

Amedisys, Inc. is a leading healthcare at home Company delivering personalized home health, hospice and personal care. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based personal care; recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury; care focused on empowering them to manage a chronic disease; or hospice care at the end of life. More than 3,000 hospitals and 65,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With more than 21,000 employees in 471 care centers in 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 376,000 patients and clients in need every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com .

About Strategic Healthcare Programs:

Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) is a leader in performance improvement for post-acute care providers. Our healthcare data analytics and benchmarking provide real-time, actionable performance metrics that drive daily decisions. Since 1996, SHP has helped organizations nationwide, from small rural entities to public companies, raise the bar for healthcare performance.

Contact:

Kendra Kimmons

Vice President of Marketing & Communications

225-299-3708

kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com



