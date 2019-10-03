Cadiz to Present at B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) (“Cadiz”, the “Company”), a natural resources leader dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects, announced that Scott Slater, President & CEO, will present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Annual Consumer & Media Conference today, October 3, 2019, in New York to discuss the Company’s new joint venture So Cal Hemp Co. LLC. Mr. Slater’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be webcast at the following link, http://www.wsw.com/webcast/brileyfbr4/cdzi/index.aspx , and via the Company’s website https://www.cadizinc.com/investor-relations/ .



About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) is a publicly held natural resources company that owns 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California. The Company is the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where it has sustainably farmed since the 1980s, and is partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project , which over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Cadiz abides by a holistic land management plan focused on environmental conservation and sustainable practices to manage its land, water and agricultural resources. For more information, please visit www.cadizinc.com .

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements related to the future operating and financial performance of the Company and the financing activities of the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those reflected in the Company’s forward-looking statements include the Company’s ability to maximize value for Cadiz land and water resources, the Company’s ability to obtain new financing as needed, the receipt of additional permits for the water project and other factors and considerations detailed in the Company’s Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

