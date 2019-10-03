Greystone Provides $96 Million in HUD-Insured Financing for Skilled Nursing Portfolio in Kentucky

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone , a leading national commercial real estate lending, investment, and advisory company, announced it has provided $96,000,000 in total HUD-insured financing on a portfolio of 11 Kentucky skilled nursing facilities. The transaction was originated by Fred Levine of Greystone.



The 11 separate FHA loans, ranging from $3.6 million to $14.5 million, all carry 35-year terms and 35-year amortizations, and which refinanced a bridge loan provided by Greystone for the acquisition of the facilities in 2017. The properties contain a total of 1,122 beds.

“Greystone’s bridge-to-HUD capabilities provide a seamless process for skilled nursing investors so they can focus on completing an acquisition with a permanent exit plan already in place,” said Mr. Levine.

