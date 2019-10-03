Agriculture Robot Market 2019, Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast - 2024
A New Market Study, titled “Agriculture Robot Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.
PUNE, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Agriculture Robot Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Agriculture Robot Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
An agricultural robot is a robot deployed for agricultural purposes. The mechanical design consists of an end effector, manipulator, and gripper.
The main area of application of robots in agriculture today is at the harvesting stage. Emerging applications of robots or drones in agriculture include weed control, cloud seeding, planting seeds, harvesting, environmental monitoring and soil analysis.
The global Agriculture Robot market was valued at 1280 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 7300 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.3% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Agriculture Robot volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Agriculture Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Agriculture Robot in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Agriculture Robot manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Harvest Automation
Yamaha
HoneyComb
Trimble
FarmBot
AGCO
AgEagle Aerial Systems
Agribotix
PrecisionHawk
BouMatic Robtoics BV
This market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global Agriculture Robot market. This report focused on Agriculture Robot market past and present growth globally. Global research on Global Agriculture Robot Industry presents a market overview, product details, classification, market concentration, and maturity study. The market value and growth rate from 2019-2025 along with industry size estimates are explained.
The latest advancements in Agriculture Robot industry and changing market dynamics are key driving factors to depict tremendous growth. Also, the risk factors which will have a significant impact on the Global Agriculture Robot industry in the coming years are listed in this report. The revenue-generating Agriculture Robot types, applications, and key regions are evaluated. Top growing regions and Agriculture Robot industry presence cover Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East, African countries and South America. This Agriculture Robot business study also analyzes the top countries in these regions with their market potential.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
Unmanned Aerial Vehicle
Driverless Tractor
Milking Robots
Automated Harvesting Machines
Others
Segment by Application
Field Farming
Dairy Management
Indoor Farming
Horticulture
Others
Conclusion
The Global demand for Agriculture Robot Market is forecast to report strong development driven by consumption in major evolving markets. Region wise government policy, market environment, competitive landscape, present trends in the market, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in related industry are all important factors impacting the growth of the market. Since more growth opportunities are expected to come up between 2019 and 2025 compared to a few years ago, it signifies the rapid pace of change and is safe to say that the Agriculture Robot market development status and future trend is expected to be promising across the world.
