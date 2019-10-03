Texture Paint Market To Reach USD 12.28 Billion By 2026 | Reports And Data

Texture Paint Market Size – USD 8.81 Billion in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 4.2%, Texture Paint Industry Trends-Rising consumer spending power on home improvement.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The growth of the market is governed by various factors such as growing aesthetics for various applications

The texture paint market is expected to reach USD 12.28 Billion by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Texture paints have certainly been distinct in the present home decorations segment. The unique visual effects that can be produced using texture paints offset their expensive costs over regular paints. The principal aesthetic value of texture paints, along with their affordable costs are encouraging the global market. This, along with the addition in interior designing and increasing demand for home interiors is expected to fuel the growth of the market.

Several organizations have color specialists that assists in pattern and paint selection. Texture paints offer a wide range of designs that can be produced using a mix of several colors.

Although the market is growing at a constant growth rate, it will be restricted by a lack of experienced labor for useful applications across the globe. However, increasing usage in residential and non-residential applications is compelled to leave a positive influence on the market growth.

The market in the APAC region is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. Developing economy of Asia Pacific countries renders productive opportunities for the market for both residential and non-residential applications. Furthermore, accelerated industrialization and continuous strategic actions initiated by market players play a significant role in the growth of the market.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The smooth textured product accounts for the largest share of 30.1% of the market in 2018.

The sand additives is anticipated to grow at the highest rate of 4.2% during the forecast period.

The non-residential application segment is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.7% during the forecast period.

The interior substrate type is anticipated to grow at a higher rate of 4.4% during the forecast period.

Rising consumer spending power on home improvements is anticipated to impact the market during the forecast period positively.

The blend of color and texture conveys a definite experience, so the right mix is a solution to the overall design.

Various players are developing strategies to mark their presence in the industry.

Dulux Paints is estimated to go green by 2019, naming two deep green tones, Mojito Shimmer and Night Watch, Mojito Shimmer, as co-colors of the year. Night Watch is motivated by nature, depicting abundant greenery and giving a calming yet exhilarating sense of happiness. On the other hand, Mojito Shimmer holds a unique, radiant, frosty-green coating. They are accessible in forty light-animating colors, creating a silky layered impression that is smooth to the touch, and also produces a notable multi-toned and bright surface.

The Key players in the Texture Paint Market include BASF SE, 3M Company, Sika, Bostik, Henkel, H.B. Fuller, Mapei S.p.a., Ardex, Sain-Gobain Weber, Terraco, Fosroc are key players in the market.

Segments covered in the report:

For the purpose of this study, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Additives, Product, Application, Substrate Type, and region:

Additives Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Sand

Quartz

Others

Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Smooth textured paint

Self-mixing paints

Premixed

Others

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Residential

Non-residential

Substrate Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)

Interior

Exterior

Regional Outlook (Volume, Square Meters; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2026)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France UK Spain Italy Rest of the Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa Latin America

Brazil

