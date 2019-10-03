Command Alkon Signs Numerous Best-in-Class Exhibitors and Sponsors for ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo

Experience Innovative Offerings from Across the Construction Technology Ecosphere

/EIN News/ -- BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Command Alkon , the Leading Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, features a plethora of best-in-class exhibitors, sponsors, and partners at ELEVATE – Construction’s Heavy Work Conference & Expo. Companies offering GPS & telematics, instrumentation, engineering services, fleet management, material handling equipment, software applications, and more will be featured. Attendees will engage first-hand with exceptional industry solution providers and CONNEX Platform Partners; sparking actionable ideas they can leverage to help grow their own businesses, increase profitability, and secure new capabilities for a competitive advantage.



“We greatly appreciate the companies that choose to showcase their solutions for the ELEVATE audience, sharing ideas with people on how to help solve their pressing business challenges,” said Lori Allen, Marketing Manager, Command Alkon. “With a highly-engaged audience of focused industry leaders, exhibitors and sponsors will benefit from the many in-depth conversations with attendees; learning more about their current operational problems and priorities.”

Upwards of 1,000 construction community members attend ELEVATE and will visit the Exhibit Hall during the following days and hours:



Monday, Nov. 4 Leadership Expo Preview and Welcome Celebration 3:30 – 9:00 PM Tuesday, Nov. 5 Expo Open 7:00 AM – 7:30 PM Wednesday, Nov. 6 Expo Open 7:00 AM – 10:30 AM

A few select opportunities remain for organizations interested in spotlighting their products and services. Available packages are found here . Sponsorship opportunities may also be added onto an exhibition package to maximize exposure before, during, or after ELEVATE.

ELEVATE takes place at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Exhibitor move-in will begin at 10:30 AM on Monday, November 4th in time for the Leadership Expo Preview that begins at 3:30 PM. Download the Exhibitor Prospectus and the ELEVATE Electronic Brochure , and check out the event website for more information.

ABOUT COMMAND ALKON

At Command Alkon, we believe in building an amazing world. As the Supplier Collaboration Platform for Construction’s Heavy Work, we’re dramatically improving how contractors, bulk material suppliers, logistics providers, jobsite inspectors, project owners, and more interact. Our See Together, Work Together, and Grow Together capabilities deliver increased productivity, real-time visibility, keen business insights, and certainty of outcomes when building the things that matter. For over 40 years, our people, software and technology have empowered customers to achieve greater levels of quality and profitability across their projects and operations. Command Alkon is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama and has offices in locations around the globe. For more information, visit commandalkon.com .

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst PR

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net

Karli Langner

Command Alkon

(205) 879-3282 x3968

klangner@commandalkon.com







EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.