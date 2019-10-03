Concurrent Technologies Corporation and Enterprise Ventures Corporation Seeking Top Talent to Join Team

30–50 New Employees Will be Based at Locations Across the U.S.

/EIN News/ -- Johnstown, PA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC), an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization and its for-profit affiliate, Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC), are looking to hire 30 to 50 team members in the next three to six months to work on existing and anticipated new projects.

Positions include systems/software engineers; information/cyber security experts; data scientists; safety/sustainability analysts and policy specialists; occupational health professionals; artificial intelligence/machine learning professionals; industrial hygienists; test engineers; workforce development and training experts; and more. These employees will work at locations across the United States, including Johnstown, PA; Annapolis Junction, MD; Washington, D.C. Metropolitan area; and Springfield, VA.

If you’d like to collaborate on robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing, visit our websites (www.ctc.com and www.evc.ctc.com) and click on the Careers tabs to learn about our open positions.

“Our organizations have recently renewed existing alliances with long-time partners and clients and formed ties with new ones, expanding our opportunities for growth,” said Edward J. Sheehan, Jr., CTC President and CEO. “We’re grateful that our products and services are in demand; now we need to build our team to handle the growing needs.”

CTC has been recognized many times through the years as an exceptional place to work, including numerous awards for exceptional support of employees serving in the National Guard and Reserve. We offer competitive compensation and a cafeteria-style benefits program.

Our portfolio of technologies includes engineering and manufacturing, information technology, readiness and training, and professional services.

Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC) is an independent, nonprofit, applied scientific research and development professional services organization. Together with our affiliates, Enterprise Ventures Corporation and CTC Foundation, we leverage research, development, test and evaluation work to provide transformative, full lifecycle solutions. To best serve our clients’ needs, we offer the complete ability to fully design, develop, test, prototype and build. We deliver robust, technical, and innovative solutions that safeguard our national security, retain U.S. technological advantage, and ensure the primacy of American manufacturing. For more information about CTC, visit www.ctc.com.

Enterprise Ventures Corporation (EVC) is a wholly owned affiliate of Concurrent Technologies Corporation (CTC). EVC’s mission is to transfer advanced technologies designed and created by CTC and others to the industrial base and to deliver high-quality products and services to its clients. Visit www.evc.ctc.com for information.

Dianne Frye DeLisa Concurrent Technologies Corporation 814-248-7608 delisad@ctc.com



