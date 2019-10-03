Veritas Farms Welcomes Kuno Van Der Post to its Medical Advisory Board

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRMD) (“Veritas Farms” or the “Company”) is pleased to welcome Kuno Van Der Post, PhD, to its medical advisory board. Mr. Van Der Post joins a team of four distinguished medical professionals who serve on the board.



His appointment brings a track record of success across many disciplines including environmental science and research, clinical life science research, new market and product development, sales and marketing. Mr. Van Der Post’s breadth of experience spans global markets including South, Central and North America, Europe and Asia.

“Mr. Van Der Post represents an incredible addition to the Veritas Farms medical advisory board; his achievements and experience will further our ability to meet the needs of the medical community,” said Alexander M. Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms “As our medical advisory board grows to encompass more diverse fields of expertise, our ability to innovate, develop and launch new products as a market leader.”

His experience includes numerous director level roles with well-regarded organizations including a position as Channel Sales Director for the Health Sciences Global Business Unit at Oracle Corporation. Kuno Van Der Post is currently the Chief Commercial Officer of OmniComm Systems.

Mr. Van Der Post received his Doctorate in Philosophy from the University of Liverpool, Master’s Degree in Environmental Change from the University of Salford and B.S. in Environmental Studies at Manchester Met University.

Mr. Van Der Post’s addition to the board broadens and complements the existing board members, management team, expansion strategy and development of products designed specifically for the medical community.

About Veritas Farms, Inc.

Veritas Farms, Inc. ( VFRMD ) is a vertically integrated agribusiness focused on producing superior quality, whole plant, full spectrum hemp oils and extracts containing naturally occurring cannabinoids. The Company currently owns and operates a 140-acre farm and production facilities in Pueblo, Colorado, and is registered with the Colorado Department of Agriculture to grow industrial hemp. The Company markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms™ brand and manufactures private label products for a number of leading distributors and retailers.

Veritas Farms™ brand full spectrum hemp oil products include vegan capsules, tinctures, formulations for sublingual applications and infused edibles, lotions, salves, and oral syringes in a variety of size formats and flavors. All Veritas Farms™ brand products are third-party laboratory tested for strength and purity. The Company files periodic reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be viewed at www.sec.gov .

Veritas Farms, Inc. - Investor Relations

888-549-7888

ir@theveritasfarms.com



