First Merchants Corporation to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast

MUNCIE, Ind., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Merchants Corporation (Nasdaq:FRME) will report third quarter 2019 financial results on October 24, 2019. The Corporation will host a third quarter 2019 earnings conference call and webcast at 2:30 p.m. (ET) on Thursday, October 24, 2019. To participate, dial (Toll Free) 877-507-0578 and reference First Merchants Corporation's third quarter earnings release. International callers please call +1 412-317-1073.



To access a replay of the call, US participants should dial (Toll Free) 877-344-7529 or for International participants, dial +1 412-317-0088. The replay access code is 10134821.

In order to view the webcast and presentation slides, please go to http://services.choruscall.com/links/frme191024.html during the time of the call. A replay of the webcast will be available until October 24, 2020.

About First Merchants Corporation

First Merchants Corporation is a financial holding company headquartered in Muncie, Indiana. The Corporation has one full-service bank charter, First Merchants Bank. The Bank also operates as First Merchants Private Wealth Advisors (as a division of First Merchants Bank).

First Merchants Corporation’s common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market System under the symbol FRME. Quotations are carried in daily newspapers and can be found on the company’s Internet web page (http://www.firstmerchants.com).

FIRST MERCHANTS and the Shield Logo are federally registered trademarks of First Merchants Corporation.

