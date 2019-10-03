One Month Remaining to Apply for the Solar Decathlon 2020 Design Challenge!

Collegiate teams can test their creativity, ingenuity, and passion for designing highly efficient and innovative buildings by participating in the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon® 2020 Design Challenge. Teams must apply by Tuesday, November 5, 2019, 5:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

Interested collegiate institutions can find detailed information on how to apply for the 2020 Design Challenge in the Solar Decathlon 2020 Competition Guide. 2020 Design Challenge teams that are selected as Finalist Teams will present their projects at an expert-juried event, April 17–19, 2020, at the National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado.

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon offers two tracks: (1) an annual “Design Challenge” and (2) a biennial “Build Challenge.” The latest Competition Guide includes the 2020 Design Challenge Rules and updates to the 2020 Build Challenge Rules. Note that the application process for the 2020 Build Challenge is now closed. Participating Build Challenge teams will build and showcase their homes June 25–July 5, 2020, in partnership with the Smithsonian Folklife Festival in Washington, D.C., during which winners will be announced.

The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon is a collegiate competition that challenges student teams to design and build highly efficient and innovative buildings powered by renewable energy. The winners will be those teams that best blend architectural and engineering excellence with innovation, market potential, building efficiency, and smart energy production. The U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon continues to “push the envelope” on the design of the most high-performance, efficient, affordable, innovative buildings while leveraging opportunities to showcase student innovation and STEM education, as well as to foster workforce development opportunities.

Additional details are on the Solar Decathlon website. The U.S. Department of Energy is excited to work with the next generation of building science professionals!