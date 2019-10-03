Infovista Cited as a Hybrid WAN Sample Vendor in Gartner Hype Cycle Report

Infovista, leader in modern network performance, is one of 10 companies included in Gartner’s analysis as a Hybrid WAN Sample Vendor

/EIN News/ -- ASHBURN, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infovista , the leader in modern network performance, was included in Gartner’s “Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2019” as a Sample Vendor for hybrid WAN, an enterprise solution involving multiple networking technologies.



“The hybrid WAN has been used as a best-practice design of global enterprise WANs for several years and Gartner estimates that more than 60% of global enterprise WANs use a hybrid WAN design. However, hybrid WANs have evolved significantly over the years. Initially used to off-load less critical application traffic away from the MPLS-based WAN to the internet to reduce WAN expense, since then the hybrid WANs have evolved to provide a platform for ubiquitous public cloud connectivity,” Principal Research Analyst Bjarne Munch wrote in the report.

“Hybrid WANs can reduce enterprise WAN service expenses by up to 40 percent and increase access bandwidth at the same time,” Munch wrote. “Hybrid WAN designs make it possible to create a cloud-ready WAN, making it easier and faster to adjust WAN connectivity with the growing needs of cloud services.”

Hybrid WAN combines two or more networking technologies and forwards traffic across MPLS and internet services into a single enterprise WAN, based on application-specific policies. Software-defined WAN solutions (SD-WAN) advance traditional WAN even further than hybrid WAN.

“Enterprises are taking advantage of the traffic control capabilities of SD-WAN to increase their use of internet services to obtain more bandwidth for less money,” Munch wrote.

In the Hype Cycle report, Gartner’s Munch advises:

Enterprises should use SD-WAN to better distribute application traffic across multiple WAN services, and in particular, use the SD-WAN control and monitoring capabilities to use lower-cost internet services where possible

Enterprises seeking managed SD-WAN services must ensure service maturity by evaluating the providers’ proposed WAN services include nonpremium internet and support acceptable SLA metric

In the report, Munch recommended that “Enterprises that have not yet incorporated internet in their corporate WAN, should do so at their next WAN contract renewal.”

“We’re honored that Infovista has been included in Gartner’s Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2019,” says Mike Wilkinson, CPO at Infovista. “We’re also excited by the promise of hybrid WAN to help enterprises more effectively connect their locations while taking advantage of cloud to control costs.”

To learn more about SD-WAN and view the Gartner Hype Cycle report, visit Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2019 .

Source: Gartner, Hype Cycle for Enterprise Networking, 2019, Andrew Lerner, Danellie Young, 9 July 2019.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Infovista

Infovista, the leader in modern network performance, provides complete visibility and unprecedented control over modern networks and their applications. Infovista delivers brilliant user experiences and maximum value for networks and applications. At the core of its approach are data and analytics, to give service providers and enterprises real-time insights to make critical business decisions. Infovista offers a comprehensive line of solutions from the radio network to enterprise to device throughout the lifecycle of a network. No other solutions provider has this totality of vision. More than 1,500 enterprises and service providers around the world—including 250 of the world’s top mobile network operators—rely on Infovista. Know Your Network with Infovista.

