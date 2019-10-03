Hermetic Packaging Market worth $4,516 Million by 2023 - Report by MarketsandMarkets™

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hermetic packaging market size is projected to reach USD 4,516 million by 2023 from an estimation of USD 3,250 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.8%. The key factors driving this market is growing need of protecting highly sensitive electronic components from extraneous particles, such as moisture, atmospheric pressure, and soil/grime; and strong demand for hermetically packaged components from the industries such as automotive, electronics, and aeronautics. Furthermore, underlying opportunities in this space include increasing adoption of hermetic packaging for protection of electronic implantable medical devices and rising demand from APAC countries for hermetically packaged components and ICs for myriad applications.



Based on application, transistors to hold the largest market share of hermetic packaging market

Hermetically packaged transistors are mostly offered as single, dual, or quad channel. They are capable of operating at a military temperature range of −55°C to +125°C. Each channel of these transistors contains a gallium arsenide phosphide (GaAsP) light-emitting diode optically coupled to an integrated photon detector. Separate connections for photodiodes and output transistor collectors reduce the base-collector capacitance and lead to increase in the speed of operation of up to a hundred times over that of a conventional transistor or optocoupler. These hermetically packaged transistors can be used for applications such as the designing of telecommunication circuits and home appliances. Semelab plc. (UK), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), and Agilent Technologies (US) are some of the companies that offer hermetically sealed transistors.

The hermetic packaging market for Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM) is expected to be the largest shareholder of hermetic packaging in coming years

The hermetic packaging market for Ceramic-Metal Sealing (CERTM) held the largest market share of the hermetic packaging market in 2017 owing to growing demand for thermal shock-resistant and low-porosity type of hermetic packaging material. Ceramic–metal seals are used in industries that entail high operating temperature, high voltage withstanding, biocompatibility, or special chemical resistance. For instance, owing to the need for high vacuum integrity and miniaturization of input or output terminals, infrared applications need high temperature cofired ceramic (HTCC) feedthroughs to provide design solutions for next-generation fiber-optic telecommunication packages, night vision seekers, and fire-control systems. Key manufacturers of bulk these modules are Schott (Germany), Ametek (US), and Amkor Technology (US).

SCHOTT AG (Germany) is one of the market leaders in the hermetic packaging market. The company has more than 130 years of experience in outstanding development, glass materials, and technology expertise and offers a broad portfolio of high-quality products and intelligent solutions. It is an innovative enabler for many industries, including the home appliance, pharmaceutical, electronics, optics, automotive, and aviation industries. SCHOTT AG is among the companies in the world that develop and manufacture ultrathin glasses that offer numerous advantages, and have excellent growth potential for use in the electronics and semiconductor industries. Product launches has been a key strategy adopted by the company for dominating the hermetic packaging market. For instance, in September 2015, the company developed a special coating that protects glass-to-metal seals against corrosion, even after being subjected to salt spray tests for 24 hours.

Teledyne Microelectronics (US), being one of the key players in hermetic packaging, has a well-established product portfolio focused on aerospace applications. The company offers multichip modules and microelectronics packaging solutions for spacecraft, satellites, and launch vehicles. For instance, Transmit/Receive Module (TRM) and Up/Down Microwave Module (UDMM) are two modules installed on Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover. Teledyne Microelectronics had assisted Jet Propulsion Laboratory of National Aeronautics and Space Administration (JPL NASA) (US) by providing extensive manufacturing designs for these two modules. The company is certified for MIL-PRF-38534 Class H and K standards by the Department of Defense, US, and follows these standards for manufacturing highly reliable microelectronic multichip modules.

Major Keyplayer of hermetic packaging market are Schott (Germany), Teledyne Microelectronics (US), Ametek (US), Texas Instruments (US), and Amkor Technology (US). Other major players in the hermetic packaging market include Kyocera (Japan), Materion (Japan), Egide (France), Micross Components (US), Legacy Technologies (US), Willow Technologies (UK), Intersil (Japan), SGA Technologies (UK), Complete Hermetics (US), SHP (US), Primoceler (Finland), Coat-X (Switzerland), Hermetics Solutions Group (US), Stratedge (US), and CHI (China) are a few major players in the hermetic packaging market.

