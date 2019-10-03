Maternity Belts & Belly Bands Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Maternity Belts & Belly Bands Market Trends, Forecast, And Opportunity Assessment (2019-2025)

A new report recently added to the online inventory of Wise Guys Reports (WGR) reveals that the Global Maternity Belts & Belly Bands software market is all set to register more than 9% hike in compound annual growth rate between 2018 and 2025.

Maternity aid wear is an emerging worldwide market segment. Due to the rise in women's brand awareness, online retailers have started selling the specific products required during the maternity period. The source of this increased awareness among expectant mothers is digital and social media promotional campaigns, television advertisements, and other data sources.

The marketing practice by suppliers and online retailers has affected the buying choices of expectant mothers or females planning their pregnancy significantly. Modern females who work and want to spend on maternity clothing and support products, drive the market demand for such products.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report :- Medline, JoJo Maman Bebe, Destination Maternity, Mothercare, Thyme Maternity, Seraphine, BeoCare, Ripe Maternity, Shijiazhuang Aofeite

Global Maternity Belts & Belly Bands Market: Growth drivers

Currently, maternity support products such as maternity support equipment, including support belts and stomach bands, and intimate wear such as maternity shapewear, are purchased through internet platforms by suppliers. The increasing amount of tech-savvy clients shopping online and a quickly expanding e-commerce sector will drive maternity support products online around the globe.

Maternity wear is a niche category, witnessing enhanced product awareness and worldwide significant growth year-on-year. Vendors on the worldwide market for maternity support products are increasingly embracing the omnichannel approach through which they sell their products via brick-and-mortar stores as well as through multi-seller shopping portals hosted by e-commerce distributors from third parties.

Additionally, the evolving lifestyles, rising internet penetration, expanding smartphone penetration, building awareness of the benefits of using maternity support are some of the driving variables that will attract more clients to internet platforms to shop for maternity support goods such as support belts, stomach wraps and shapewear.

Also, the extension plan for distribution channels will significantly add to the total revenue to the Global Maternity Belts & Belly Bands Market during the forecast period.

Global Maternity Belts & Belly Bands Market: Segmental analysis

Based on the product type, the global maternity belts & belly bands market is segmented into maternity support wear and maternity shapewear.

The maternity support wear segment for maternity support retained the most significant market share in 2017, representing more than 60% of the market. During the forecast period, however, market share for this segment is anticipated to decline moderately.

Based on the material, the market size is segmented into nylon, cotton, spandex, and others.



While the segmentation of market size based on end-user is done between Supermarket & mall, Brand Store, and Online.



Global Maternity Belts & Belly Bands Market: Regional analysis

Based on the region, the global maternity belts & belly bands market is segmented into North America, US., Canada, Mexico, APAC regions, Italy, Spain, Russia, Central & South America, Brazil, Rest of Central & South America, Middle East & Africa, GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa.

America was the undisputed leader in the worldwide market for maternity aid goods in 2017, with a market share of more than 41%, followed by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The trend is expected to continue during the forecast tenure as well.

