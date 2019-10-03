Hitachi Vantara Unveils Winners Of 2019 Hitachi Transformation Awards

/EIN News/ -- Winners Recognized For Achieving Exceptional Business Transformation Outcomes With Hitachi Solutions



Hitachi Customers Nominated From Around The World For Enterprise Business Transformation, Data Insights Optimization, Social Innovation and Environmental Sustainability

Vote For The People’s Choice Award To Be Announced at NEXT 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), today announced the winners of the 2019 Hitachi Transformation Awards . The annual awards recognize Hitachi customers who use Hitachi group solutions to drive economic, social and environmental impact. Award winners from around the world will be recognized at Hitachi Vantara’s third annual user conference, NEXT 2019 .

The Hitachi Transformation Awards aim to inspire leaders across different industries to embrace the digital revolution. Award winners were nominated from among Hitachi’s customer base spanning more than 70 countries worldwide. This year, Hitachi Vantara acknowledged customers in the following categories: Enterprise Business Transformation, Data Insights Optimization, Social Innovation and Environmental Sustainability.

And The Winners Are…

Enterprise Business Transformation: Vironova : Bringing new medications to market quickly and safely is easier through the use of electron microscopy. Co-creation with Hitachi helps Vironova design technology with automated analysis allowing Vironova to make recommendations that help its customers make faster, better decisions to ensure product quality and efficacy. The Swedish biotechnology company is able to enhance its infrastructure, optimize operations and streamline and accelerate the development process of new biological drugs for the wider pharmaceutical industry.

Data Insights Optimization: Precision Drilling Corporation : In an industry where every second counts, Precision Drilling needed ways to turn insights into action. With the help of Hitachi, the company can now deliver the right data to the right person at the right time. With real-time data, Precision Drilling optimizes its operations, improves business agility and increases efficiencies. The company also reduces costs, focuses on innovation and makes significant progress toward autonomous drilling.

Social Innovation: Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company : With the mission, “By your side, for life,” Dai-ichi Life is committed to meet the changing needs of its customers and society. In co-creation with Hitachi, the major Japanese insurer is able to develop new services and improve productivity. This technological innovation will help Dai-ichi Life unlock the power of its data to accelerate social innovation and enhance customer and employee experiences.

Environmental Sustainability: The Optimise Prime Project: To reach carbon-reduction targets and accelerate the transition to commercial electric vehicles (EVs) in the UK, the world’s largest commercial EV project was formed by Hitachi, UK Power Networks (UKPN), Centrica, Royal Mail, Scottish & Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) and Uber. The Optimise Prime consortium aims to help businesses overcome the challenges with the electrification of commercial fleets, minimize the impact these vehicles will have on the electricity networks, and help the UK plan and prepare for the mass adoption of electric vehicles.

Transformation Awards Honorable Mentions

Additionally, Hitachi recognizes the following honorable mentions for their compelling transformations using Hitachi technologies and services:

Atos : To increase security and meet new compliance requirements, IT services provider Atos partnered with Hitachi to update the access control system at its data centers. Using biometric solutions and automated dashboards, Atos increases security and efficiencies for its customers.

Camso : Camso, a Michelin company, was challenged with a complex manufacturing process that also created shifting bottlenecks. Working with Hitachi, Camso can now optimize its data to improve productivity, monitor and address deviations, reduce excess material consumption, and increase overall operational efficiency.

Mitsubishi Estate – Tokiwabashi District Redevelopment Project: With real estate located in a major redevelopment area of Tokyo, the Mitsubishi Estate Group entrusted Hitachi for consultation to co-create a vision for a seamless, more productive living and working experience for tenants and workers across their personal and professional lives.

Shaala Darpan : A platform for education initiatives in India, Shaala Darpan created a centralized ecosystem to provide transparency, accountability and a focused view of schools. With the help of Hitachi MGRM Net, and integrated with several Hitachi solutions, Shaala Darpan can now manage data and institutionalize best practices to improve the educational system throughout India.

Vote For The People’s Choice Award Winner – Open Through Oct. 9

Hitachi Vantara invites the community to vote for the People’s Choice Award from this year’s four Transformation Awards winners. The overall winner with the most votes will be recognized on stage at NEXT 2019. Please visit HitachiNEXT.com/awards by Oct. 9 to cast your vote.

NEXT 2019 Conference Details

When: Oct. 8-10, 2019

Where: MGM Grand hotel, Las Vegas

Registration for NEXT 2019 will close soon. Please visit HitachiNEXT.com to register and see the agenda of General Sessions, Strategy Spotlights, Solutions Showcase, Breakouts, Certifications and more.

to register and see the agenda of General Sessions, Strategy Spotlights, Solutions Showcase, Breakouts, Certifications and more. For questions about press or analyst registration, please contact PR@hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi Vantara

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd., helps data-driven leaders find and use the value in their data to innovate intelligently and reach outcomes that matter for business and society – what we call a double bottom line. Only Hitachi Vantara combines over 100 years of experience in operational technology (OT) and more than 60 years in IT to unlock the power of data from your business, your people and your machines. We help enterprises store, enrich, activate and monetize their data to improve their customers’ experiences, develop new revenue streams and lower their business costs. Over 80% of the Fortune 100 trust Hitachi Vantara for data solutions. Visit us at www.hitachivantara.com .

About Hitachi, Ltd.

Hitachi, Ltd. (TSE: 6501), headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, is focusing on Social Innovation Business combining its operational technology, information technology and products. The company’s consolidated revenues for fiscal 2018 (ended March 31, 2019) totaled 9,480.6 billion yen ($85.4 billion), and the company has approximately 296,000 employees worldwide. Hitachi delivers digital solutions utilizing Lumada in five sectors including Mobility, Smart Life, Industry, Energy and IT, to increase our customer’s social, environmental and economic value. For more information on Hitachi, please visit the company's website at https://www.hitachi.com .

HITACHI is a trademark or registered trademark of Hitachi, Ltd. All other trademarks, service marks, and company names are properties of their respective owners.

