Simeio Solutions Names Elizabeth Shannon as Chief of Staff

Elizabeth Shannon brings over 15 years of experience in sales and operational finance leadership.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simeio Solutions, the global leader in Identity and Access Management (IAM) as-a-Service, is pleased to announce Elizabeth Shannon has been appointed Chief of Staff.



“I’m very excited to have Elizabeth stepping into this new role,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO at Simeio Solutions. “She brings extensive experience and has a unique ability to articulate our vision companywide, helping us to stay focused as we move forward with key strategic initiatives. Elizabeth has a rare quality in her communication approach, and in her ability to deftly handle a myriad of issues companywide. I hope to see continued growth under her direction.”

Prior to her new role as Chief of Staff, Elizabeth was integral in developing, implementing, and improving the company’s systems and processes to meet its growing business needs. This is evidenced by Simeio’s customer-first strategy that has enabled the company to grow year after year, and continually deliver best-in-class IAM solutions.

Elizabeth is a true technology leader with many impressive career achievements. Her contributions at Simeio have been vital to the company, and its leadership. She has proven to be a successful mentor, communicator, and motivator. These qualities have had a significant impact on not only her own success but also the success of Simeio.

"I am privileged to have been a part of Simeio’s tremendous growth over the past four years, and I’m excited to play an instrumental role in helping guide the company through its next phase of growth,” says Elizabeth.

Elizabeth has helped Simeio grow its leadership position in IAM as-a-Service. This is supported by leading analyst firms, including Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, who have recognized Simeio as a market leader. The company has achieved numerous industry awards and recognition for its growth and award-winning products and services, having been named by Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, three years in a row. In addition to winning the CRN Triple Crown and CRN Fast Growth 150, the company also received the 2019 Cybersecurity Excellence Award, recognizing companies that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and leadership in information security

.

Before joining Simeio, Elizabeth was a senior finance leader at Coregistics; Motorola Solutions, Inc; and AirDefense, Inc. that was acquired by Motorola Solutions, Inc. She began her career with Grant Thornton, LLP. She holds a Bachelor of Business Administration Degree in Accounting from Kennesaw State University.

About Simeio Solutions

Simeio Solutions offers a complete set of enterprise-grade security and identity options as a managed service. In addition to IAM, Simeio provides access governance, privileged identity management, access management and federation, core directory services, security and risk intelligence, data security and loss prevention, and cloud security. Simeio Solutions’ managed identity services are supported by Simeio Identity Intelligence Center™ (IIC) to provide the best available platform technologies, total visibility, proven processes and methodologies, and the world’s best security and identity experts. Simeio headquarters is located in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices located around the world. Simeio provides services to global 2000 companies in multiple industries, and to government entities. To learn more about Simeio Solutions and our customer successes, visit www.simeiosolutions.com .

Media Contact:

Danya Harper

info@simeiosolutions.com

770-282-4442



Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing

mikeb@connectmarketing.com

801-373-7888



