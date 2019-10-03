Cerner and i2i Population Health Collaborate to Better Serve Medicaid Population

Companies Aim to Improve Health Outcomes and Lower Costs for Underserved Communities

/EIN News/ -- KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerner Corporation (Nasdaq: CERN), a global health platform and innovation company, and i2i Population Health are now working together to increase the care quality and reduce costs for millions that depend on Medicaid services through population health management offerings.



Medicaid enrollment in the U.S. hit nearly 75 million in 2018 and is expected to reach 81 million in 2024. National Medicaid spending is expected to increase from $629 billion to more than $884 billion in the next five years. Together, Cerner and i2i will use technology designed to help control costs and improve the health of Medicaid populations. The collaborative work expects to deliver value directly to state Medicaid, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) and Managed Care stakeholders by combining their respective scale and expertise in the managed Medicaid market.

“We are dedicated to helping our clients deliver the highest quality care possible with improved outcomes at the lowest cost,” said Chad Haynes, vice president, Strategic Growth, State Government and Medicaid, Cerner. “Our comprehensive population health management tools combined with i2i’s EHR-agnostic capabilities will support users to drive positive, sustainable outcomes for community health centers, primary care associations and rural health systems.”

Cerner currently serves many of the largest safety net communities in the nation. With several statewide EHR, population health and analytics contracts that support public health, behavioral and correctional health care facilities, Cerner is developing and implementing technology solutions that deliver on a vision of a seamless and connected world.

As part of this new collaboration, Cerner and i2i clients will be able to leverage a comprehensive bi-directional integration that allows data to flow freely in Cerner’s electronic health record (EHR) system, HealtheIntent ® and i2i product suite. The integration will provide an enhanced set of population health management capabilities to deliver data-driven health insights and help clients better meet the needs of their Medicaid population.

i2i serves approximately one-quarter of the nation’s Federally Qualified Health Centers, with more than 20 million Medicaid patients managed through its technology solutions. By working together, the two companies will be better positioned to support safety net provider organizations, state Medicaid departments and managed care health plan organizations.

“i2i’s strong experience serving Medicaid beneficiaries paired with Cerner’s industry leading health IT solutions and services will advance our similar missions to improve the health of communities,” said Justin L. Neece, president and CEO, i2i. “Together, we will support provider organizations and health plans as they work toward improving quality outcomes, lowering costs and enhancing revenue opportunities.”

About Cerner

Cerner’s health technologies connect people and information systems at more than 27,500 contracted provider facilities worldwide dedicated to creating smarter and better care for individuals and communities. Recognized globally for innovation, Cerner assists clinicians in making care decisions and assists organizations in managing the health of their populations. The company also offers an integrated clinical and financial systems to help manage day-to-day revenue functions, as well as a wide range of services to support clinical, financial and operational needs, focused on people. For more information, visit Cerner.com, The Cerner Blog, The Cerner Podcast or connect on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn or Twitter . Nasdaq: CERN. Smarter Care. Better Outcomes. Healthier You.

About i2i Population Health

i2i is revolutionizing clinical data exchange through its award-winning PHM platform. For almost two decades, i2i has demonstrated clinical outcome improvement with over 2,600 healthcare delivery sites across 37 states, supporting 26+ million lives. In addition, i2i is partnering with health plans across the country, providing bi-directional connectivity that significantly improves quality and lowers costs. i2i has the largest share of Community Health Centers connected to a clinical data integration platform providing transparency to Payers and Providers, bringing claims and EHR data together. For more information, visit i2ipophealth.com or connect on Linkedin or Twitter .

Media Contacts:

Cerner

Austin Cozzolino, Public Relations, (816) 786-2154, Austin.Cozzolino@Cerner.com

i2i Population Health

Meredith Melrose, corporate communications, (615) 561-1155, meredith.melrose@i2ipophealth.com



