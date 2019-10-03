New Global Mobile-Focused eSports Media Network and Tournament Platform “eSports Pro League” (ESPL) to Launch in 2020

International Team of Entrepreneurs, Engineers, Gamers, and Industry Specialists Steer the Future of Esports Entertainment

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSports Pte Ltd. — co-founded by esports investor and former eSports.com CEO Michael Broda, Australian Securities Exchange-listed iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI), and Malaysian behavioral data and technology innovation firm Sedania Innovator Berhad — today announced that it will launch a new global esports media network and tournament platform, the eSports Pro League (ESPL) in early 2020. ESPL’s central focus will be mobile esports but will also feature competitive gaming on PC and consoles.



ESPL is a new kind of esports network, offering an integrated and open ecosystem for tournaments, media, brands, publishers, teams, and players. The new network will also feature a focus on community and digital interactivity. By adopting a hybrid online and on-the-ground tournament model, ESPL intends to create a Bedroom-to-Champion pathway for any aspiring esports enthusiast to be able to participate and be given a chance to be a world champion.

During its global roll-out — which will launch in 16 countries in its initial phase, covering Asia, Europe, and the Americas — ESPL is adopting a scalable licensing partnership model, working exclusively with experienced tournament organizers in every country ESPL plans to enter. ESPL will also work alongside game-publishers who share the vision of promoting healthy and competitive gaming events across markets worldwide.

Season One – Starting February 2020

The first ESPL season is planned to run from February to December 2020, with official details about the on-ground tournament rules and locations to be announced.

“We are very excited to launch the first season of the eSports Pro League in February 2020,” said ESPL CEO Michael Broda. “Response from our international partners has been overwhelmingly positive. There is so much interest in ESPL.”

Backed By an Experienced Team

eSports Pte. Ltd. was co-founded by ASX-listed iCandy Interactive Limited (ASX:ICI), Michael Broda, and Malaysia-listed Sedania Innovator Berhad. Michael Broda is the former CEO of eSports.com Group AG, while Sedania Innovator Berhad is a software and technology solutions company publicly traded on Malaysia’s sole stock exchange, Bursa Malaysia. iCandy Interactive manages a portfolio of mobile games that have been played by a global audience of 350 million gamers and it plans to encourage its community of gamers to engage with the ESPL network.

ESPL has also enlisted several leading esports executives to accelerate its global roll-out, with additional details to follow in future announcements.

A press kit with executive photos and logos is available at: https://uberstrategist.link/PressKit-ESPL.

About ESPL

The eSports Pro League (ESPL) is a global esports tournament and media network that is developing an integrated and open ecosystem for tournaments, media, brands, publishers, teams, and players with a focus on community and digital interactivity.

ESPL is launching a global footprint across 16 countries in its initial phase, covering Asia, Europe, and America. ESPL’s central focus will be on mobile esports, with PC and console-based video games also featured on its diverse network of quality esports content.

ESPL is managed by its headquarters in Singapore and regional offices in Cologne and Los Angeles. For more info, visit espl.gg or email info@esp.co.

PRESS CONTACT

UberStrategist Inc.

Mario R. Kroll and CJ Melendez

pr@uberstrategist.com

1-646-844-8388

ESPL Live Event Visual ESPL Live Event Visual Datuk Noor Azrin Bin Mohd Noor – Co-Founder Chairman Co-Founder Chairman Kin Wai Lau – Co-Founder / President Co-Founder President Michael Broda – Co-Founder / CEO Co-Founder / CEO



