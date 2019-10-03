Teach For America Leverages Pluralsight One, Uses Technology Skills to Combat Educational Inequality

/EIN News/ -- SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ: PS), the technology skills platform, today announced that education nonprofit Teach For America has partnered with Pluralsight’s social enterprise, Pluralsight One, to support its technology skills strategy to confront educational inequity. To help fulfill nonprofit missions and improve operational and programmatic capacity, Pluralsight One provides global nonprofits and their beneficiaries with access to the entire Pluralsight technology skills development platform.



Founded on a belief in the potential of all children and their right to an excellent education, Teach For America’s goal is to close the educational opportunity gap that disproportionately affects low-income communities by finding outstanding leaders who commit to expanding educational excellence and equity, beginning with at least two years teaching in an under-resourced public school. Teach For America relies on technology to make progress against its mission and recognizes the critical need for continuous technology skill development for its staff. However, traditional ways of technology upskilling is challenging for non-profit organizations, which must work with limited financial resources.

“We were thinking about how to leverage technology to develop our IT staff,” says Minerva Inigo, Manager of IT Learning Development at Teach For America. “We had to find an affordable solution because nonprofit organizations have a very limited budget for a lot of things, including development.”

To execute its technology skills strategy, Teach For America is leveraging Pluralsight One’s nonprofit product, granting its IT teams access to technology skill development resources to keep up with the speed of technology. With Pluralsight One, Teach For America is able amplify impact by getting teams up to speed quickly on technologies needed to build solutions for their corps members and the students they support.

“The ability to provide everyone with access to Pluralsight is a game-changer not just because we can quickly skill up our team to deliver new technologies, but also because it empowers each person to take the driver’s seat when it comes to their own professional development,” said Inigo. “That can make such an impact on someone’s life.”

Leaders at Teach For America identify courses on Pluralsight that deliver the skills teams need to create solutions. For example, getting up to speed with cloud technology allows teams at Teach For America to start thinking more broadly about the future of IT at the organization. “Cloud technology enables us to explore the potential of emerging technology such as Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality in fueling our mission,” added Inigo.

Teach For America is also mapping technology skills to key roles within the organization and are using Pluralsight to create channels with relevant content to help corps members develop and progress in their careers.

“Teach For America’s mission is to end educational inequity in the US,” said Elizabeth Baron, Senior Managing Director of Data Platform in IT at Teach For America. “Pluralsight One looks to end educational gaps all over the world with access to high-quality technology skills. The fact that these two align is a fantastic perk.”

To learn more about how Teach For America and other leading nonprofits are using Pluralsight to advance their missions, visit: pluralsightone.org/stories.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight is an enterprise technology skills platform that delivers a unified, end-to-end learning experience for businesses across the globe. Through a subscription service, companies are empowered to move at the speed of technology, increasing proficiency, innovation and efficiency. Founded in 2004 and trusted by Fortune 500 companies, Pluralsight provides members with on-demand access to a digital ecosystem of learning tools, including Pluralsight IQ, directed learning paths, expert-authored courses, interactive labs, and analytics. For more information, visit www.pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight One

Pluralsight One is the social enterprise of Pluralsight (NASDAQ: PS), the enterprise technology skills platform. It is the company’s commitment to drive significant, lasting social impact by improving equal access to technology skills and investing in catalytic solutions. Pluralsight One Fund is a corporate advised fund at Silicon Valley Community Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity registered in the United States, EIN# 20-5205488. For more information about Pluralsight One and the nonprofit product suite, visit www.pluralsightone.org.

About Teach For America

Teach For America works in partnership with urban and rural communities in more than 50 regions across the country to expand educational opportunities for children. Founded in 1990, Teach For America recruits and develops a diverse corps of outstanding leaders to make an initial two-year commitment to teach in high-need schools and become lifelong leaders in the effort to end educational inequity. Today Teach For America is a force of nearly 60,000 alumni and corps members committed to profound systemic change. From classrooms to districts to state houses across America, they’re reimagining education to realize the day when every child has an equal opportunity to learn, to grow, to influence, and to lead. For more information, visit www.teachforamerica.org and follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

