Algorithmia Aims to Accelerate Enterprise Adoption of its Machine Learning Platform with the Appointment of New Sales & Marketing and Engineering Leads

Algorithmia’s AI Layer, which automates the process by which engineers and data scientists deploy, serve and manage ML models, has already been implemented by the United Nations, numerous government intelligence agencies, and many Fortune 500 companies.

According to a survey of 500+ ML professionals conducted by Algorithmia in October 2018, 80% of respondents said their organization’s investments in ML have grown by at least 25% in the past 12 months. This number climbs to 92% of respondents in organizations with greater than 10,000 employees. And yet, the survey shows that data science and ML teams spend the majority of their time on infrastructure, deployment, and data engineering, and respondents said less than a quarter of their time is spent on training and iterating ML models, which is their primary job function.

Algorithmia addresses this problem by automating many of the tasks typically associated with implementing ML models. Launched in 2014, Algorithmia’s AI Layer connects major data sources, orchestration engines, and step functions; deploys models from major frameworks, languages, platforms, and tools; scales model inference on infrastructure with high efficiency; and manages the ML life cycle with tools to collaborate, iterate, audit, secure, and govern. Over 90,000 engineers and data scientists have used Algorithmia’s platform to date, including representatives of the United Nations, numerous government intelligence agencies, and Fortune 500 companies.

Algorithmia has doubled in size (both customers and employees) in 2019, prompting CEO Diego Oppenheimer to expand the company’s management team with seasoned executives. Gallagher brings 20 years of experience in enterprise software sales to his new position. Most recently, Gallagher was head of worldwide sales at YugaByte, and before that he led sales and business development at InfluxData. Gallagher has also held sales leadership positions at Actian, VMware, and Seagate.

“Fred has built and developed growth engines for several early-stage startups,” said Oppenheimer. “We’re excited for him to apply that expertise to our organization and amplify the enterprise wins we’re already seeing.”

Like Gallagher, Toole also has 20+ years of experience in the software industry. He’s led large engineering teams at Atlassian, Adobe and Microsoft, and will build on the strong foundation of Algorithmia’s engineering team to develop a world-class product delivery and innovation function that meets the needs of Algorithmia’s growing customer base.

“Ken brings a wealth of experience in managing engineering and development for critical enterprise software,” said Kenny Daniel, CTO at Algorithmia. “It’s an instant win for the company, and I’m incredibly excited to bring his discipline and focus into the organization as we grow. This role will allow us to better focus and align engineering, while enabling me to continue leading product innovation.”

Algorithmia is the leader in machine learning deployment. The AI Layer deploys and manages models in large enterprises and government agencies worldwide.

