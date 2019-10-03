Alluxio Responds to Enterprise Cloud Adoption by Bolstering Go-To-Market Team with Appointment of Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development

Open Source and Advanced Analytics Sales Pro, Rowan Scranage, Joins to Accelerate Global Growth

/EIN News/ -- SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alluxio , developer of open source data orchestration technology used by seven of the world’s top 10 Internet companies, today announced the appointment of Rowan Scranage as vice president, global sales and business development, reporting to Alluxio CEO Steven Mih. The company is now well positioned to meet the growing demand for its Data Orchestration Platform that enables enterprises to scale analytics workloads across hybrid cloud environments.



“Alluxio’s recent focus has been primarily on building open source momentum with more than 100 community users and 1,000+ contributors,” said Steven Mih, CEO, Alluxio. “We’ve seen a dramatic uptick in our user base deploying analytic and AI workloads to the cloud, reflecting a rapid acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and the increased need for high performance hybrid/multi-cloud data analytics systems. Next, we are committed to building a world-class Go-To-Market team with Rowan at the helm to run both the sales organization and drive strategic partnerships with mega-cloud and compute-focused vendors. His strong background building sales organizations that drive open source products, as well as his deep experience in the advanced analytics and AI space, makes him the ideal choice.”

“I am excited to join Alluxio, a company that is at the intersection of cloud, AI, and open source with a platform that uniquely addresses the challenges that have come out of decoupled architectures in today’s modern workloads,” said Scranage. “I am looking forward to sharing my experiences and tapping into my open source and AI background to continue to drive Alluxio’s growth on a global scale, working with partners and customers as they identify new, innovative use cases for leveraging data across frameworks, clouds, and storage.”

Rowan joins Alluxio from Swedish Deep Learning Pioneer Peltarion where he was chief revenue officer responsible for sales, marketing and the Go-To-Market strategy. Prior to Peltarion, he was vice president & general manager for Couchbase, the leading NoSQL Engagement Database covering EMEA and Asia Pacific. He has held senior management positions at leading B2B technology companies over the last 20 years, including Amdocs, Guavus (Thales), Mformation (Nokia) and Lucent.

About Alluxio

Proven at global web scale in production for modern data services, Alluxio is the developer of open source data orchestration software for the cloud. Alluxio moves data closer to big data and machine learning compute frameworks in any cloud across clusters, regions, clouds and countries, providing memory-speed data access to files and objects. Intelligent data tiering and data management deliver consistent high performance to customers in financial services, high tech, retail and telecommunications. Alluxio is in production use today at seven out of the top ten internet companies . Venture-backed by Andreessen Horowitz and Seven Seas Partners, Alluxio was founded at UC Berkeley’s AMPLab by the creators of the Tachyon open source project. For more information, contact info@alluxio.com or follow us on LinkedIn , or Twitter .

