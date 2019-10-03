Organigram Holdings Inc. CEO Discusses Rampant Growth in Exclusive NetworkNewsWire Broadcast

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsAudio – Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX: OGI ) (NASDAQ: OGI ), parent company of Organigram Inc., today announces the broadcast of its audio interview with NetworkNewsAudio (NNA), a NetworkNewsWire (NNW) solution that delivers clients unparalleled visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community.



Organigram CEO Greg Engel, a 30-year veteran of the pharmaceuticals, biotech, consumer packed goods and cannabis sectors, joins NNW’s Stuart Smith in an interview that discusses the company’s dramatic growth within Canada and its strategic expansion on a global scale. As one of the original 15 Canadian cannabis companies focused on the medical cannabis space, Organigram has evolved to serve Canada’s adult recreational market and sees significant opportunity in the country’s upcoming legalization of edible and derivative products.

“We are only one of three companies that currently have distribution agreements in all 10 provinces in Canada,” Engel says, noting Organigram has taken a “measured approach” toward growth since its launch as a small, regional player in the western region of Canada.

The company recently uplisted to the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) from the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX.V) under the symbol “OGI," a move that has generated considerable interest from traditional funds and large institutional investors, Engel says. Organigram’s Q3 and fiscal year-to-date results represent some of the strongest operating and financial metrics amongst Canadian licensed producers, placing it in the top tier of the Canadian industry.

Organigram’s focus on indoor, vertical cultivation methods allows the company to maximize its footprint, reduce operating costs and produce the highest quality products, Engel says. The company’s ability to meet its commitments has also been a large part of its success and reputation as a trusted supplier.

“One of the challenges for some companies is over-committing or over-promising on delivery, and that may have led to some practices that put them offside with regulators or from an operations perspective, or with their client base, their customers,” Engel says, adding good corporate governance practices and oversight of operations through a fully independent board of directors also sets Organigram apart from its competitors.

Engel concludes with a look at Organigram’s international expansion plans and a nod to Canada’s soon-to-be-open edibles and derivatives marketplace. The company’s disruptive nano-emulsion technology is being used to create a full range of derivative products including a tasteless, fast-acting and quick offset dissolvable powder for beverages, along with a selection of edibles, including chocolates produced by a team with extensive experience in the space.

About Organigram Holdings Inc.

Organigram Holdings Inc. is a NASDAQ Global Select and TSX listed company whose wholly owned subsidiary, Organigram Inc., is a licensed producer of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada.

Organigram is focused on producing high-quality, indoor-grown cannabis for patients and adult recreational consumers in Canada, as well as developing international business partnerships to extend the Company's global footprint. Organigram has also developed a portfolio of legal adult use recreational cannabis brands including The Edison Cannabis Company, Ankr Organics, Trailer Park Buds and Trailblazer. Organigram's primary facility is located in Moncton, New Brunswick and the Company is regulated by the Cannabis Act and the Cannabis Regulations (Canada).

