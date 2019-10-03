Toys and Games Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Toys and Games Market 2019 : Industry Size, Share And Stakeholder Analysis Forecast To 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toys and Games Industry

Description

Children’s toys and games constantly evolve. Because of a spate of technological innovations, most toys, today, are more advanced than our computers. Video games are also being used by younger and younger children, and also adults. The rise in disposable income, increasing awareness and demand of branded, eco-friendly toys, and the growth of online sales are the primary drivers of the growth of this market. Many international and local vendors sell toys and games through e-retailing, which helps in the promotion of their brands. The prices offered to a customer are often lower online due to the reduction in overhead costs. As per the report found on Wise Guy Reports (WGR), the global toys and games market will continue to thrive and will increase from US$ 106 Billion in 2018 to US$ 130 Billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2024.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3351392-global-toys-and-games-market-insights-forecast-to-2025

Market Segment:

The global toys and games market is broadly classified by Product Type, Distribution Channel, End User, and Top Players/Brands. By product type, the market is split into Games and Puzzle, Infant and Preschool, Activity and Construction Toys, Dolls and Action Figures, Vehicle Toys and Ride-ons, Soft/Plush Toys, and Others

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is split into offline and online market.

By end user, the market is split into offline retailers (Specialty Stores, Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Department Stores) and online Retailers.

To determine the market segment, the report covers key players/brands (along with sales, revenue and market share of each company). A few of them are:

Hasbro

Mattel

The LEGO Group

TOMY

JAKKS Pacific

MGA Entertainment

Playmates Toys

Vivid Imaginations



The report also studies the global Toys and Games market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, and sales channels and distributors.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global toys and games market is divided into North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, Russia and Italy), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines and Vietnam), Central and South America (Brazil), Rest of Central & South America and the Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Egypt, and South Africa). The report focuses on the consumption of Toys and Games in these regions.

Conclusion:

Toys help the children to express their emotions and boost their creativity. Games are a great way to de-stress and help in improving the cognitive, physical, and social skills. In recent years, the rise in the popularity of interactive and multi-functional toys and games, and the creation of toys and games based on popular characters from cartoons, TV shows, and movies are propelling the market growth. Apart from children, the sale of toys and games is also driven by older consumers, especially in segments such as action figures and accessories. Some of the other factors driving the demand for toys and games are adoption of free-to-play gaming and the increasing popularity of educational/scientific toys.

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3351392-global-toys-and-games-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



Table of Contents

Report Overview

Global Growth Trends

Market Share by Key Players

Breakdown Data by Type and Application

International Players Profiles

Market Forecast 2018-2025

Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

Appendix

Continued...

Contact Us: Sales@Wiseguyreports.Com Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.