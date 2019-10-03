Samba TV Acquires Wove, Expanding the Industry’s leading Connected TV Advertising and Technology Stack

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Samba TV , the leading provider of global TV data and audience analytics, today announced that it has acquired Wove, a data integration platform that will strengthen Samba’s advanced data onboarding and activation capabilities, opening the door for advertisers to apply first-party data to targeted connected TV and cross-screen advertising. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

This is the third acquisition for Samba in the past year, following Screen6 and Axwave, as the company continues to assemble a powerful technology stack to help advertisers succeed amid major disruptions to the TV advertising industry. With the combined technologies, Samba has further bolstered its ability to enable clients to utilize its real-time TV viewership data, TV spot analytics, and identity resolution against first-party data for attribution and activation.

“Advertisers have a wealth of data, and digital media opened their eyes to how they could use it to deliver personalized advertising with the confidence of measurable ROI,” said Ashwin Navin, founder and CEO of Samba TV. “As more TV content is delivered through digital pipes, it creates an opportunity for advertisers to bring similar precision and measurement to the fastest growing and most engaging media channel. Wove fits seamlessly alongside our other recent acquisitions, helping us shape the future of connected TV with first-party data.”

Led by early LiveRamp employees Eddie Siegel, Armaan Sarkar and Chris Taylor, Wove’s technology has historically been used by advertisers to activate first-party audiences across email and social media campaigns. Samba’s customers will soon be able to more seamlessly leverage audience insights to build and activate first party audiences across CTV and other digital media. CEO and co-founder Siegel will now serve as VP of Product Engineering at Samba TV.

“Samba has built a great reputation throughout the industry by providing valuable, accurate TV data and audience analytics at scale,” said Siegel. “Wove’s success was a product of our high-caliber engineering team that helped marketers get the most out of their data partnerships. Our technology and our team will fit well within the stack that Samba has assembled, and we look forward to helping marketers capitalize on this new era of TV viewership habits.”

The cumulative effect of combining technology from the Screen6, Axwave and Wove acquisitions gives Samba TV multiple assets to make CTV more targetable, scalable and measurable, offering advertisers a robust solution that can be accessed through Samba as a full-service end-to-end CTV partner.

“First-party audiences are incredibly important to advertisers, especially in light of new privacy laws and regulations,” said Jeff Minsky, Lead Industry Analyst and Editor, The Myers Report. “As a result, technology that activates these audiences in targetable environments is vital for the marketplace to continue to reap the benefits of data, but in a way that puts consumer privacy above all. By acquiring Wove, and integrating it alongside their other recent acquisitions, Samba is building a refined toolset to help marketers realize the full potential of one-to-one TV advertising offered by CTV - something the industry is eagerly anticipating.”

About Samba TV

Samba TV is a San Francisco-based data and analytics company focused on a next-generation television experience that helps viewers discover and engage with relevant content, and enables brands and agencies to address and measure that engagement effectively. Samba’s insights are built on the world’s most comprehensive source of real-time viewership data across broadcast, cable TV, OTT, and digital media. Through software embedded in smart TVs, amplified by set-top boxes and mapped to connected devices, Samba TV amplifies media investment and activates cross-screen campaigns. For more information, please visit platform.samba.tv and follow @Samba_tv.

