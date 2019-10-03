NV5 Awarded $12 Million in Airport Expansion Contracts

/EIN News/ -- HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded approximately $12 million in contracts for airport renovation and expansion projects in California, Florida, Missouri and Utah. NV5 will provide a variety of services for these international airports, including engineering design, environmental, commissioning, and construction quality assurance services.



NV5 signed $6 million in new contracts with one of California’s largest airports, including a three-year environmental consulting assignment to provide air and water quality, site assessments, noise mitigation, resource management, and permitting. NV5 will also provide full mechanical design of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, smoke control, indoor air quality, and energy efficiency for a modernization and renovation project in one of the airport’s terminals.

In Florida, NV5 signed a $2.7 million contract to perform quality assurance infrastructure testing and inspection services for Phase I of Orlando International Airport’s $2.2 billion South Terminal “C” Complex (STC), Phase 1 Expansion. The first phase of the STC will feature 19 gates and up to 27 plane positions enabling a flexible configuration to accommodate narrow body, jumbo and super jumbo aircraft.

NV5 also signed $3.2 million in commissioning contracts, including whole building commissioning services for the new $1.5 billion terminal and parking garage in Kansas City, Missouri. NV5 and its partners will be responsible for facilitating and managing the delivery of a LEED certified terminal that will move Kansas City into the forefront of the aviation customer experience. In Utah, NV5 is performing third-party commissioning of building envelope, MEP systems and life safety systems for the new $3.6 billion Salt Lake City International Airport Redevelopment Program.

“NV5 has worked at 18 of the 20 busiest airports in the United States, and the growing demand for air travel continues to increase airport infrastructure spending,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Our expertise in airport infrastructure engineering, commissioning and environmental services positions us well to secure notable projects for large airports and for the airlines that operate out of these facilities.”

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

