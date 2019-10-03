Specialty Outdoor Retailer Selects INAP for Colocation Services at INAP’s Flagship Seattle Data Center

/EIN News/ -- Customer with a long and illustrious history with stores nationwide, signs multiyear deal with INAP for customized space and power

INAP chosen based on strategic location, flexible solutions, and reliable and experienced operational support

RESTON, Va., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internap Corporation (NASDAQ: INAP), a leading-edge provider of high-performance data center and cloud solutions with global network connectivity, today announced a deal for colocation services in Seattle with a specialty outdoor retailer.

The customer expressed confidence in its selection of one of INAP’s two Seattle flagship data centers due to the facility’s Tier 3 compliant designed attributes, strategic location outside flood plains and the ability to take advantage of a 24/7/365 network operations center and onsite engineers.

“We’re thrilled to begin a new partnership with such an iconic brand in the outdoor retail space,” said Andrew Day, Chief Operating Officer at INAP. “INAP’s Seattle flagship data center is strategically located and well situated to support this customer’s current and highly expected future growth.”

Washington state has the country’s lowest industrial electricity rates, making Seattle colocation affordable and in-demand for this new customer and others. Through its Connectivity Solutions suite, INAP data centers quickly and reliably link customer infrastructure across Seattle and worldwide. INAP’s two Seattle flagship colocation data centers connect to Chicago and Silicon Valley via its reliable, high-performing private backbone.

