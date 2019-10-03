PipelineDeals Announces 2019 Winner of the Women in Tech Scholarship

Mia Rose Vellon, an undergraduate at Stevens Institute of Technology, is the 2019 winner of STEM-focused scholarship

/EIN News/ -- Seattle, WA, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PipelineDeals, the sales pipeline enablement platform for sales teams, announced the winner of the 2019 Women in Tech Scholarship.

Mia Rose Vellon, an undergraduate who is currently majoring in Pure and Applied Mathematics at Stevens Institute of Technology in New Jersey, has been awarded the $2,500 scholarship. Her application, which included a questionnaire and an essay, stood out from a selection of competitive entries submitted by students currently pursuing university degrees in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

“Since I was a little girl, I have had a strong passion for mathematics. Being a woman in STEM comes with its obstacles, which is why it is such an honor to earn the PipelineDeals Women in Tech Scholarship,” said Mia Vellon, the 2019 recipient of the annual PipelineDeals Women in Tech Scholarship.

Vellon added, “After reading the prompt for the essay, I knew this would be the perfect scholarship for me. I hope to one day use my education and experience to inspire more women to study STEM.”

PipelineDeals opened up the scholarship to celebrate and support women who are beginning careers in technology. According to the National Center for Women and Information Technology Women in Tech Scorecard (NCWIT Scorecard), the percentage of female employment in computing and mathematical occupations has consistently hovered at about 25 percent since 2007. The scholarship aims to encourage young women to pursue careers in computer science, engineering, and technical studies, and to become future leaders in these fields.

“Our Scholarship Committee reviewed impressive applications from a diverse set of students from around the country. We are proud of and congratulate our 2019 scholarship recipient, Mia Vellon, as well as all of the applicants for their hard work and dedication as they pursue careers in STEM,” said JP Werlin, Co-Founder and CEO of PipelineDeals.

Werlin added, “As a software company, we believe it is important we continue to do our part to foster diversity and inclusion in our field of work. By offering this annual scholarship, we aim to motivate and support educational finances for tomorrow’s women leaders.”

PipelineDeals is accepting scholarship applications for next year. The next winner will be announced in the fall of 2020. For additional information, eligibility requirements and how to apply for the scholarship, please visit: www.pipelinedeals.com/scholarship

