Dennis Becker of Mobivity to Moderate the CEO Roundtable at the Fast Casual Executive Summit

Leading Restaurant Executives to Discuss the State of the Industry

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobivity Holdings Corp. (OTCQB: MFON), creators of the award-winning customer personalization platform, Recurrency , announced today that Dennis Becker , Mobivity Chairman and CEO, will moderate the CEO Roundtable focusing on the state of the industry during the Fast Casual Executive Summit on Tuesday, October 15 at 3:45 p.m. at the JW Marriot in Austin, TX.



Specifically designed for restaurant professionals, the CEO Roundtable brings together leaders in the restaurant industry with interactive discussion, delivering expert insights and takeaways. The topic keeps pace with the rapidly changing expectations and challenges currently facing restaurant leaders and professionals.

Becker will moderate the CEO panel discussing what it will take to succeed in 2020 and beyond alongside Michelle Bythewood, President of Salata, Sam Ferreira, President of Gloria Jean’s Gourmet Coffees and It’s A Grind Coffee House, Chris Fuqua, CEO of B.GOOD, Keith Guilbault, CEO of Qdoba, and Patrick Renna, President of Wahlburgers.

Additionally, Deena McKinley, CMO of Mobivity clients Papa Gino’s Pizzeria & D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches, will be speaking on the panel “Using Digital to Increase Your Carry-Out Profits” on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:25 a.m. This panel will explore strategies for driving off-premise growth in pickup via first-party and digital marketplace platforms. As a Mobivity customer , McKinley will discuss how the Recurrency platform helped the restaurants drive over 25,000 transactions and $125,000 in attributable revenue in the first three months of the program, while continuing to drive customer frequency and spend.

If you are interested in connecting with Mobivity at the Fast Casual Executive Summit, please email guylaine.diehl@mobivity.com .

About Dennis Becker

Dennis Becker is the Chairman and CEO of Mobivity, creator of a first-of-its-kind customer frequency driving platform, Recurrency. Now leading Mobivity, he works with brands like Subway, Sonic Drive-In, and others across more than 40,000 locations worldwide to increase customer engagement and frequency through a better understanding of customer habits and behavior. Throughout his career, Becker has focused on building, financing, and acquiring enterprises that redefine the way technology and business interact. Under his leadership, Mobivity is a disruptor that is driving customer frequency for some of the world’s largest brands.

About Mobivity

Brick and mortar stores struggle to manage customer connections in a digital world. Mobivity provides a platform to connect national restaurants, retailers, personal care brands and their partners with customers to increase retention, visits, and spend. Mobivity’s Recurrency platform increases customer engagement and frequency by capturing detailed POS transaction records, analyzing customer habits, and motivating customers and employees through data-driven messaging applications and rewards. For more information about Mobivity, visit mobivity.com or call (877) 282-7660.

Media Contact

Jennifer Handshew • Marketing Communications, Mobivity

jennifer.handshew@mobivity.com • (917) 359-8838



