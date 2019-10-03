Exactus, Inc. Launches E-Commerce Marketplace Through Exactushemp.com and Initiates Buy Back Program for Non-Traceable CBD Products

/EIN News/ -- DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactus, Inc. (OTCQB:EXDI) (the “Company”), an industrial hemp farm operator and manufacturer of hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products, today announced that it has launched its e-commerce platform, exactushemp.com and initiates a buy back program to gain trust with consumers looking for quality products.



Exactus is now providing its Green Goddess Extracts™ brand of cannabidiol (CBD) products, which are available direct to consumer as well as wholesalers through its platform. This will be followed by several additional brands currently in the Company’s pipeline. Exactus is a pioneer in producing fully traceable hemp-derived products featuring a scannable code on each of its product labels, providing full traceability including technical specification sheets, strain-specific botanical origin, certificates of analysis (COA), third-party lab reports and material safety data sheets (MSDS).



The Green Goddess Extracts line includes an extensive range of premium CBD products including sublingual tinctures, vapeables, concentrates, topicals and smokable hemp flowers. The Company sets itself apart with some of the highest quality and transparency standards in the industry, pursuing its mission to be the most trusted name in the hemp-derived extracts market.

Emiliano Aloi, President and CEO of Exactus states, “Having full traceability in our products is not a marketing message, it is a matter of consumer safety and a federal regulation in all other botanical extracts markets. Recent news has shown the importance of strict QA/QC and the risks associated with untested products reaching the market. It is imperative that consumers are shown exactly what they are buying and where it came from. We can’t stress enough the need for full traceability to assure consumers that they are purchasing safe, authentic products. In an effort to ensure that consumers have full confidence in the Exactus brands, we are offering to buy back all non-traceable products at the same value our clients paid, in exchange for credit towards fully traceable products, effective immediately.”

The Buy Back Program:

The company has initiated a #knowyourhemp buy-back program to minimize the risk of people getting sick from non-traceable CBD products. All of the products made by Green Goddess Extracts are fully traceable, so you can be confident in their purity and safety.

Green Goddess Extracts is fighting impure, misrepresented and/or non-traceable CBD that could be dangerous to consumers. We hope you’ll join us. Contact info@exactusinc.com , your product representative, or call (954) 775-5226 for all of the details of the buy back program.

To learn more about Exactus, Inc., visit the website at www.exactushemp.com .

About Exactus

Exactus Inc. is dedicated to introducing hemp-derived phytocannabinoid products that meet the highest standards of quality and traceability into mainstream consumer markets. The Company has made investments in farming and has over 200 acres of CBD-rich hemp in Southwest Oregon. The Company is introducing a range of consumer brands, such as Green Goddess Extracts™, Phenologie, Paradise CBD and Exactus.

Hemp is a federally legal type of cannabis plant containing less than 0.3% THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant. After over 40 years of prohibition, the Agricultural Improvement Act of 2018, known as the 2018 Farm Bill, legalized hemp at the federal level. Hemp production will be regulated by the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) and the States. As a result, in 2019 hemp was generally removed from the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) and enforcement by the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

For more information about Exactus: www.exactusinc.com .

