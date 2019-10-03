Nabis Holdings Appoints Richard Dolan as Vice President of Investor Relations

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE:NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“NabisTM” or the “Company”), a leading Canadian investment company with specialty investments in assets across multiple divisions of the cannabis sector, today announced that it has appointed Richard Dolan as Vice President of Investor Relations.



Mr. Dolan joins Nabis bringing 27 years of experience within the wealth management realm. From building significant books of business personally to playing various and vital roles with manufacturers attracting to date in excess of a billion dollars in assets under management; Mr. Dolan possesses a rich and successful history among financial planners, investment advisors and private wealth managers. Mr. Dolan is the author of several publications on the subject of money, wealth and worth - leveraging his background in research areas such as behavioral finance, happiness economics, and investor resilience. He designed and delivered academia at the Executive Development division for Schulich School of Business (York University) having designed, authored and led two certificate programs on Wealth Management and Marketing Wealth Management Services.

Mr. Dolan has worked with global banking brands including ING, ScotiaBank, HSBC and Societe Generalé. As well as iconic consumer brands such as Pagani Automobili, BMW, Bentley Motors, Chanel, GQ Magazine, Dragons’ Den, Rémy Martin and Virginia Black Whiskey to name a few.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to the Nabis team. He brings a unique perspective to the business with his extensive experience in wealth management as well as success as an influential author, coach and speaker. Richard will be incredibly valuable in spreading the Nabis message to the investment community,” said Shay Shnet, CEO and Director of Nabis.

Mr. Dolan commented, “Nabis has done an excellent job laying the framework for a leading cannabis company of vertically integrated multi-state investments. I look forward to joining the team so that I can be part of the Nabis story, sharing the Company message and focusing on the creation of long-term shareholder value.”

About Nabis Holdings Inc.

Nabis Holdings is a Canadian investment issuer that invests in high quality cash flowing assets across multiple industries, including real property, securities, cryptocurrency, and all aspects of the U.S. and international cannabis sector. Led by two of the co-founders of MPX Bioceutical, one of the largest takeovers in the U.S. Cannabis space to date, the company has a proven track record in emerging markets to create significant shareholder value. The Company is focused on investing across the entire vertically integrated aspects of the space with a focus on revenue generation, EBITDA and growth.

