RYAH Medtech Inc. Enters Australian Market, Signs Distribution Agreement with Cannatrek

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RYAH Medtech Inc. (“RYAH” or the “Company”), announced today that it has signed an agreement with Cannatrek Medical Pty Ltd, a fully licensed Australian company operating as a first mover in the emerging medical cannabis industry, to distribute RYAH dose-measuring dry herb vaporizers and RYAH proprietary dry herb cartridges in Australia.



The partnership agreement will provide RYAH devices and cartridges to patients in Australia with Cannatrek filling, sealing and distributing the dry-herb cartridges with its proprietary strains. The agreement provides both RYAH and Cannatrek the ability to distribute Cannatrek’s dry-herb biomass in a dose-control delivery solution, while collecting HIPAA compliant data analytics throughout the seed to consumption cycle.

“We are pleased to enter the Australian market by signing a strategic partnership with Cannatrek,” said Gregory Wagner, CEO of RYAH Medtech, Inc. “Cannatrek is one of the largest medical plant producers in Australia. Partnering with an industry leader so soon after commercially launching our vaporizers demonstrates the value of our products to the medical plant industry and affirms our commitment to global expansion. This strategic partnership advances our ambitions to provide safe, controlled, plant based regimens, along with AI-powered data analytics, to the medical plant industry. We will continue to build strategic relationships that will expand distribution of our precise dose-measuring delivery devices and accelerate our growth.”

Tommy Huppert, CEO of Cannatrek, said, “As a provider of pioneering plant-based medical treatments, we are committed to supporting safe usage of our products and optimizing treatment outcomes. RYAH’s dry herb vaporizers offer unique benefits to patients, such as enabling them to set limits on how much they inhale, track their usage in real time, record how they feel after each session, and review their stats over time. This means that patients receive precise and predictable results and can better monitor the impact of their treatments

About Cannatrek

Cannatrek is a fully licensed Medicinal Cannabis enterprise in Australia, developing a complete Seed to Patient vertical integration model. From biomedical research and education, cultivation and green technologies, through to high tech processing and smart packaging, as well as a secure blockchain to cover end to end distribution. With recent planning approval for a 160,000m2 facility in Victoria, Cannatrek is set to be one of the largest producers of medicinal cannabis in the world.

About RYAH Medtech, Inc.

RYAH is a big data and technology company focused on valuable predictive analysis in the global medical plant intake industry. The company manages a complete digital ecosystem leveraging both Internet of Things and Artificial Intelligence to create a dynamic data service for the medical plant industry. It is developing a suite of IoT devices, including a dry-herb vaporizer device capable of storing all plant lab results, measuring patient inhalation sessions in real-time and capturing instant feedback for plant dose management. Its robust artificial intelligence platform aggregates and correlates HIPAA-compliant medical data, which is intended to help doctors and patients personalize plant-based treatments to better predict treatment outcomes. The data collection is also relevant for pharmacies, clinics, growers, dispensaries and Licensed Producers (LPs) to monitor and manage plant strain effects on patients. With a strong IP portfolio, RYAH gathers deep and insightful data on the complete medical plant lifecycle, from seed to consumption.

RYAH is targeting entering into similar agreements in the United States, Canada, Europe and in the Asia-Pacific region.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. The words “may”, “would”, “could”, “should”, “potential”, “will”, “seek”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions as they relate to the Company, including: successfully being awarded a Health Canada accreditation; a Health Canada accreditation opening up markets to RYAH; Health Canada accreditation legitimizing the consumption of cannabis with RYAH; execution of additional distribution agreements; and the results users may receive from using RYAH; are intended to identify forward-looking information. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking information. Such statements reflect the Company’s current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking information to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business and economic conditions in the regions in which the Company operates; the ability of the Company to execute on key priorities, including the successful completion of acquisitions, business retention, and strategic plans and to attract, develop and retain key executives; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on the Company’s information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which the Company is exposed; the failure of third parties to comply with their obligations to the Company or its affiliates; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; a novel business model; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; the overall difficult litigation environment, including in the United States; increased competition; changes in foreign currency rates; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by the Company; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events and claims resulting from such events; and the risk associated with a business in the cannabis industry. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking information is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking information. The forward-looking information included in this press release is made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, other than as required by applicable law

