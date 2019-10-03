vTv to Host Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss the Type 1 Diabetes Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies as Adjuncts to Insulin

/EIN News/ -- HIGH POINT, N.C., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), today announced that the Company will host a key opinion leader (KOL) presentation and webcast discussing the type 1 diabetes (T1D) treatment landscape and emerging therapies in New York City on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 8:30 am to 10:00 am ET.

The event will highlight the current treatment landscape in T1D and unmet need for additional therapies, with a focus on treatment adjuncts to insulin. vTv Therapeutics will also provide a brief overview and update on the company's ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial, the Simplici-T1 study, evaluating TTP399, a liver-selective Glucokinase Activator, as an add-on to insulin therapy for patients with T1D.

Featured Speakers:

John B. Buse, MD, PhD

Verne S. Caviness Distinguished Professor

Chief, Division of Endocrinology

Director, Diabetes Center

Director, NC Translational and Clinical Sciences Institute

Executive Associate Dean, Clinical Research

University of North Carolina School of Medicine

Kevan C. Herold, MD

Professor of Immunobiology and Internal Medicine

Deputy Director, Yale Center for Clinical Investigation

Yale University

Esther Latres, PhD

Director, Research, JDRF

About the Simplici-T1 Study:

Simplici-T1 is a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, adaptive study assessing the pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, safety and tolerability of TTP399 as an adjunct to insulin therapy in adult patients with T1D. The study is being conducted with support from JDRF, the leading global organization funding research in type 1 diabetes.

The Phase 2 learn-and-confirm study is being conducted in two parts to evaluate the safety and efficacy of TTP399 in T1D patients over twelve weeks of daily dosing. Part 1 enrolled 19 patients on both insulin pumps and continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). The topline results from Phase 2 - Part 1 were reported in June 2019:

The study met its primary endpoint of change in A1c from baseline after 12 weeks of treatment. Patients treated with TTP399 (n=8) showed a statistically significant mean reduction in HbA1c of 0.7% (p=0.03) at 12 weeks relative to the placebo group (n=11).





TTP399 was well tolerated with similar incidences of treatment-emergent adverse events overall and by system organ class. The study had neither a serious adverse event nor an incident of diabetic ketoacidosis reported.

Part 2 is now fully-enrolled with patients utilizing a treatment regimen that includes either insulin pumps or multiple daily injection therapy, with CGMs optional. Topline results from the study are expected in the first quarter of 2020.

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral small molecule drug candidates. vTv has a pipeline of clinical drug candidates led by programs for the treatment of diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and inflammatory disorders. vTv’s development partners are pursuing additional indications in type 2 diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and genetic mitochondrial diseases.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and, in each case, their negative or other various or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this release, including statements regarding the timing of our clinical trials, our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth are forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our results to vary from expectations include those described under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements reflect our views with respect to future events as of the date of this release and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this release and, except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or review publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise after the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, merger, dispositions, joint ventures or investments we may undertake. We qualify all of our forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

