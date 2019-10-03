Leadership Coach Wendy Palmer of Leadership Embodiment to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aikido is a Japanese non-violent martial art. Translated it means "the way of the harmonious spirit.” The goal of Aikido to protect yourself and your attacker, an expression of universal peace and reconciliation.

Coach Wendy Palmer is the creator of Leadership Embodiment, a leadership development process that has its roots in Aikido and Mindfulness.

“We're probably the only leadership development process that is not based in psychology,” says Palmer. “Psychology-based methodologies try to understand the problem, but coming from martial arts, we help people discover their capacity for resilience, compassion, wisdom, to step into their potential.

A sixth-degree black belt, Palmer has been practicing aikido for nearly 50 years.

“The problem today is that it’s the bullies who get things done. We believe that we can invite people and teach them how to be compassionate and warm and wise instead of being aggressive and mean-spirited,” says Palmer. “I wanted to take principles of Aikido and mindfulness off the mat and bring them into the everyday world so people can address their emotional and psychological challenges.”

According to Palmer, the goal of Aikido is to protect your attacker as well as yourself.

"Anyone who attacks anyone is in trouble. We do not let them hurt us and but we also protect them so we don't cause any more pain,” says Palmer. “I was stunned when I heard that.”

The founder of Aikido, Morihei Ueshiba, believed that ultimately our attacker is not out there but inside ourselves. For many people their inner critic is their worst attacker; that's what makes them tighten up and lose access to their creativity, their compassion. If we can make this shift to our more centered self, we can very quickly return ourselves to a more resourceful, creative state.

Palmer works with companies all over the globe, primarily in tech, biotech and finance.

“These folks are in a hurry, so they don't have a lot of time to explore themselves. They need something that is going to work on the spot,” says Palmer. “When you're in the zone or the flow state, you become more expansive. You're connected to everything around you, insights and creativity are through you. We help you teach your mind to connect to something inspirational that guides you toward a more resourceful state. People respond to that. That's why the people in fast-pace organizations really like our work: they can apply it on the spot.”

CUTV News Radio will feature Wendy Palmer an interview with Jim Masters on October 7th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information on Leadership Embodiment, visit www.leadershipembodiment.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.