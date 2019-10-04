Expected unicorn fintech Pagantis expands to Italy and France after USD 75M funding round
Pagantis is also expected to operate in Portugal in the coming weeks
Pagantis is the first European provider to offer an eCommerce oriented financing solution with a cross-border approach, allowing integration on its own or through other PSPs (Payment Service Providers). Rolf Cederström, CEO and co-founder of Pagantis, states that “this is undoubtedly a great step for the company, as we can now offer large businesses a single financial solution that operates on a cross-border scale, providing a uniform shopping experience without additional integrations.”
Additionally, Pagantis is also expected to start operating in Portugal in the coming weeks and will soon be launching its new virtual credit card in partnership with Mastercard, allowing flexible financing payments to Pagantis eCard holders in any online and physical store.
In the framework of this internationalization strategy, Pagantis has also incorporated new talent to further position the company among the leading fintechs in Europe. Federica Ronchi, former Managing Director at Monclick and Head of Consumer Electronics on eBay, will now lead Pagantis’ expansion into Italy, managing all operations in her role as Country Manager for Pagantis Italy. Likewise, Mohsen Dajani will be in charge of the French market as the Country Manager for Pagantis France after a broad experience leading important partnerships in Amazon Web Services and Infosys.
