Deep Learning Market 2019–2023 : Global Growth Drivers, Opportunities, Trends, and Forecasts

Deep Learning Industry 2019

Deep learning is a study of machine learning algorithms and artificial neural networks where more than one layer is concealed. These cascading layers are of nonlinear processing units that are used for the transformation and quality extraction where each successive layer used to have an output from the previous layer as input. Deep learning applications are extensively used in the different industries like finance, automotive, aerospace, media and advertising, medical, and others. The deep learning market was worth USD 2.28 Billion in 2017 and will reach USD 18.16 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 41.7% between 2018 – 2023.

Mellanox Technologies (USA), Adapteva, Inc. (USA), Qualcomm Technologies Inc. (USA), NVIDIA Corporation (USA), Baidu Inc (China), IBM Corporation (USA), Amazon Inc. (USA), Intel Corporation (USA), Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (South Korea), Micron Technology (USA), Sensory Inc. (USA), Xilinx Inc. (USA), Google LLC (USA), among others are some of the major players in the global deep learning market.

Key drivers behind the market growth are parallelization, high computing power, rapid improvements in the fast information storage capacity in healthcare and automotive industries, increase in need for the small and large enterprises to analyze and understand visual contents, advanced technology like graphics processing unit being highly accepted by scientific disciplines like data science and deep learning, improving artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in computer vision areas, natural language processing, and image & speech recognition, deep learning neural networks being used for valuable insights from extensive amount of data to provide customer experience and innovative products and use of this for regular language handling, voice acknowledgment.

This technology is having importance among researchers and key players. Deep learning is having multiple applications in computer and bio medical sciences among others. It is possible to read the complex DNA information faster; it is also possible to calculate the future variations in data clusters by analyzing the previous available data. Deep learning has a huge potential in many markets. It can help to create better Artificial Intelligence systems that can modernize the industries. Battling security threats with the help of AI is a developing trend in the deep learning market in US.

The global deep learning market is segmented on the basis of its component, end-user, application, and regional demand. On the basis of its component, the market is bifurcated into Software, Hardware, and Services. Based on its application, the market is bifurcated into Signal Recognition, Data Mining, Image Recognition, and Others. On the basis of its End-User, the market is segmented into Security, Retail, Manufacturing, Media & Entertainment, Agriculture, Healthcare, among others.

Geographically, the global deep learning market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa. North America is a prominent area for deep learning market because of the nearness of key market players, vigorously putting resources into the innovative work of profound learning programming, applications, and frameworks.

In terms of applications, image recognition holds the largest share of the deep learning market. Among industries, security held the largest deep learning share, followed by marketing. Leakage of sensitive information and security threats are some of the major problems faced by end-users while deploying automation solutions. AI technologies can support end-users in opposing different issues related to cyber-attacks including firewall failure, security threat to huge sensitive data.

