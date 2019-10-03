Head of State promotes, sends to retirement top police chief

Luanda, ANGOLA, October 3 - The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces last Wednesday promoted the Police Commissioner Carlos Alberto Bravo Burity da Silva to the grade of Chief Commissioner and, subsequently, also ordered his passage to retirement. ,

A press note issued by the Head of State’s Civil Affairs Office states that these measures are supported by two official Presidential Orders and the Angolan Constitution.

The measure is also in line with the legal tools that regulate the positions and ranks of the National Police, as well as the law on social protection for workers of the Ministry of the Interior.

The Head of State has taken such measure after consulting the National Security Council.

Distribution channels:



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.