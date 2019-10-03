Serial NOR Flash Market 2019 Global Top players, Share, Trend, Technology, Growth Analysis & Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Serial NOR Flash Industry 2019

Description:-

The global serial NOR flash market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% during 2018-2025 and touch USD 1,306.9 million. During 2015, the consumer electronics segment had the largest market share and it will maintain the same during the forecast period. The automotive and industrial segment is projected to post a relatively higher CAGR during the assessment period. The others segment accounts for the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.93% during the assessment period. This is primarily owing to the increased focus towards development of superior controller functions and the growing popularity of plug-in memory.

Key Players

Vicor Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, ON Semiconductor, Texas Instruments Incorporated, and Bel Fuse Inc, ASE Group, Intel Corporation, TDK Corporation, Amkor Technology, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co. Ltd., among others are some of the major players in the global serial NOR flash market.

Key Drivers Behind the Market Growth:

Technological advances (industrial automation and AI), rapid urbanization; industry transformation can be linked with the exponential growth of the user base of consumer electronics worldwide.

Demand for portable electronic devices which are lightweight and have a stable memory is one the rise.

Continuous transformation of the automobile industry towards vehicle automation has boosted the need of ICs, microprocessors, and sensors

Growing application of IoT

Growing demand for touch and display integration (TDDI) chips

Over the years, serial NOR flash has undergone massive transformation, leading to increased memory size and physical interface options. The product finds tremendous application in instrument cluster and advanced driver assistance systems in automobiles. It is used in computation and data storage applications. Mechanical progressions and advancement in sequential NOR flash have prompted an extension of its application peripheries. They are being utilized in information stockpiling and calculation purposes. Electronic items, for example, AMOLED panel, display controllers, and touch screens, consist of serial NOR flash.

Market Segments:

The global serial NOR flash market is classified on the basis of type and application. Based on its type, the market is divided into 1 MB, 4 MB, 8 MB, 32 MB, and others [high-density serial NOR memory (above 32 MB)]. On the basis of its application, the market is split into IT, automotive, industrial, consumer electronics, communication, and others.

Regional Analysis:

In the report, by region, the global market is divided into North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Russia), and Asia Pacific (China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India). There has been a sharp rise in demand for and supply of serial NOR flash in China and the trend is likely to continue.

Conclusion:

Serial NOR Flash has emerged as an alternative to parallel NOR, due to higher pin-count, space efficiency, system cost, reduced chip cost, and enhanced performance. China has the highest market share of 34.32% of the global market in 2017. China is currently valued at USD 300 million and expected to surge at a CAGR of 5.8%. North America is the second largest market with the value of USD 185.5 million in 2017 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Cypress Semiconductor Corp. has launched smart serial storage that consists of Cortex-M0: the Semper NOR flash and Excelon F-RAM families.

