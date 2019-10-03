Baby Food Market 2019 Global Analysis, Growth, Size, Share, Trends, Forecast to 2025

Global Baby Food Market 2019 Analysis (By Segment, Product And Applications) And Forecasts To 2024

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Baby Food Industry

Description

As more and more women continue to enter the workforce, the need for baby food has become a necessity of every modern household. Baby foods are packaged food products that are generally served to the infants between four months to two years old. The food items are available in all major retail outlets and supermarkets. This has helped the industry to grow by leap and bound in recent years.

Nutrition plays a crucial part too. Food, unless nutritious, can lead to several weaknesses in the baby and hence a lot many companies have come up with nutritious products that help them sell their products like hotcakes. Furthermore, rapid urbanizations and rising awareness have enabled companies to sell their products in under-developed and developing countries alike.

The global baby food industry hit a significant high in the year 2018, and the industry is supposed to grow at a compound annual growth rate of xx percent for the next few years. By the year, 2025 the industry is expected to hit another major high.

Major players

Major companies across the globe characterize the baby food industry; these companies have been in the industry for years altogether and know the industry inside out. Some of the key industries in the domain are Abbott, Beech-Nut, Hero, Plum Mums, Little Dishes, Stagesfood, Sweet Pea Baby Food Company, and others. Their expertise in the domain has helped them grow by leap and bound in recent years.

Segmentation

The baby food industry can be categorized into various segments based upon several criteria. Based on the product type, the industry can be categorized into dried baby food, prepared baby food, and milk formula. On the other hand, based on the distribution channel, the industry can be broadly classified into supermarkets, grocery retailers, hypermarkets, and health and beauty retailers. These channels come up with their advantages and disadvantages and are known to contribute a significant boost to the entire industry.

Factors affecting the growth prospects

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the industry. Rising awareness among people and lack of free time has helped the baby food industry grow by exponentially in recent years.

Furthermore, an increasing number of companies have come with the solutions that address the pain points of the parents. The nutritious value, coupled with easy availability, has helped the industry flourish even in rough times. Furthermore, an increasing number of companies have come up with the delicious flavors which are well accepted by the babies.

Key geographies

An increasing number of people have acknowledged the growing needs of the products. Baby foods have already been a huge hit in developed regions like North America and Europe. The competition now is limited to the lion share in the region. On the other hand, the growing economies like in the Asia Pacific region show some great signs of growth. Companies are in a fierce fight for the largest pie. Nations like India and China have evolved out as major regions of growth and hence has attracted several companies in the region.

Latest news

In recent news, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned people about excessive sugar contain in the baby food products.

