3D Printing Healthcare Market to See 18.2% CAGR to 2026, New Research Divulges

A recent report added by Big Market Research states that the global 3D printing healthcare market is expected to reach $3,692 million by 2026 and register a CAGR of 18.2% from 2019 to 2026. This report is a valuable source of information for new entrants, investors, and market players to formulate strategies for development and obtain a competitive edge.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The research report provides a brief introduction of the 3D printing healthcare market, which includes its market definition and scope. Additionally, it offers insights into key segments, regions, and leading manufacturers in the market. Furthermore, it provides a detailed analysis of the key factors responsible for the growth in demand for 3D Printing healthcare services during the forecast period. The study highlights latest developments in the industry and offers insights on the recent market scenario which helps the key market players, investors, stakeholders, and new entrants to develop plans to be implemented in the future.

The research provides an overview of the Global 3D Printing Healthcare Market with a brief outline of key segments. The report segments the market based on component, technology, application, end user, and region. By component, the report classifies the market into system/device, materials, and services. Based on technology, the report categorizes the market into droplet deposition (DD), photopolymerization, laser beam melting, electronic beam melting (EBM), and laminated object manufacturing. The applications covered in the report are clinical study devices, external wearable devices, implants, and tissue engineering. As per end user, the report divides the market into medical & surgical centers, pharma & biotech companies, and academic institutions. Regionally, the market is studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of major market players in the market. The key players explored in the industry include 3D Systems Corporation, Exone, Formlabs, GE, Materialise NV, Oxferd Performance Materials, Inc., Organovo Holdings, Inc., Proto Labs, SLM Solutions Group AG, Stratasys Ltd., and others. These analyses assist stakeholders in defining investment suitability and market players to grab opportunities for partnerships, collaborations, and agreements.

The study offers a comprehensive analysis of drivers, challenges, and opportunities in the global 3D printing healthcare market. The decrease in development cost & time, reduced errors, capability to produce customized products, rise in scope of applications in healthcare and biomedical applications are some of the factors anticipated to generate lucrative growth opportunities for the global 3D printing healthcare market in the near future. Besides this, surge in healthcare expenses and increase in collaborations between academic institutions, hospitals, and companies are some other factors fueling the market growth. The report offers a quantitative and qualitative analysis of the market for the forecast period, which enables investors to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. These analyses help in understanding the competitive scenario and take necessary actions to obtain a major share in the industry.

