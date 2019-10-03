Global Airport Security Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

A new market study, titled “Global Airport Security Market Professional Survey Report 2019”, has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Airport Security encompass devices and software solutions that assist in monitoring, detection, and prevention of threats to the commercial facility. The industry has witnessed a major shift in market share among regions. The industry which was primarily dominated by the U.S. is now shifting towards Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific regions. The growing threat of terrorism is a major driver for growth in these regions. In additions, booming economy and growing passenger volumes also act as an enabler for market growth in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in the construction and development of new airports worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Growth in the aviation sector is critical for any region’s economic growth, therefore boosting the inflow of travelers by means for capacity expansion are key strategies adopted globally. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Airport Security manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

The following manufacturers are covered:

American Science and Engineering

Bosch

C.E.I.A SpA

Hitachi

L-3 Communications

Lockheed Martin

OSI Systems

Safran Morpho

Siemens AG

Smiths Detection

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Airport Security in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

This report focuses on Airport Security volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Airport Security market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Segment by Type

Access Control

Cyber Security

Perimeter Security

Screening

Surveillance

Others

Segment by Application

Civilian and Commercial Airport

Military Airport

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

2 Global Growth Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

6 Europe

7 China

8 Japan

9 Southeast Asia

10 India

11 Central & South America

12 International Players Profiles

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

