Global Airport Security Market Report 2019 by Technology, Future Trends, Opportunities, Top Key Players and more...

Airport Security encompass devices and software solutions that assist in monitoring, detection, and prevention of threats to the commercial facility. The industry has witnessed a major shift in market share among regions. The industry which was primarily dominated by the U.S. is now shifting towards Middle Eastern and Asia Pacific regions. The growing threat of terrorism is a major driver for growth in these regions. In additions, booming economy and growing passenger volumes also act as an enabler for market growth in the Middle East and Asia Pacific.
Over the past few years, there has been a rapid increase in the construction and development of new airports worldwide, particularly in the Middle East and Asia Pacific. Growth in the aviation sector is critical for any region’s economic growth, therefore boosting the inflow of travelers by means for capacity expansion are key strategies adopted globally. For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Airport Security manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.
The following manufacturers are covered:
American Science and Engineering
Bosch
C.E.I.A SpA
Hitachi
L-3 Communications
Lockheed Martin
OSI Systems
Safran Morpho
Siemens AG
Smiths Detection
Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Airport Security in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
This report focuses on Airport Security volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Airport Security market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.
Segment by Type
Access Control
Cyber Security
Perimeter Security
Screening
Surveillance
Others
Segment by Application
Civilian and Commercial Airport
Military Airport
Table of Content:
1 Report Overview
2 Global Growth Trends
3 Market Share by Key Players
4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application
5 United States
6 Europe
7 China
8 Japan
9 Southeast Asia
10 India
11 Central & South America
12 International Players Profiles
13 Market Forecast 2019-2025
14 Analyst's Viewpoints/Conclusions
15 Appendix
