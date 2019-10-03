Bath and Shower Products Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend, Key Players, Opportunities & Forecast To 2025

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

Bath and shower products play a significant role in maintaining daily hygiene and personal care of the human body.

The global bath and shower toiletries market is anticipated to garner a modest CAGR of 3.7% from 2017 to 2022. By the end of this period, it is anticipated to reach a worth of nearly US$48 billion.

Market Segmentation

The Global Bath and Shower Products market is segmented by Manufacturers, Product Type, Applications/End-Users, and Region.

The key manufacturers competing in the market are Johnson & Johnson, L'Oreal, P&G, Unilever, Colgate-Palmolive, Revlon, Avon, Lush, Nivea, Fresh, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Coty, Estee Lauder, Henkel, Kao, The Body Shop, Dove, L'Occitane, Cetaphil, St. Ives, Suave, Dial, Kylin Express, The Wet Brush, Swissco, Purelation, and Ecotools.

On the basis of product, the market is divided into Soap and Shower Gel, Body Scrub, Shower Brush, Shower Sponge, Bath Bomb, and Others. For each of these types, the report displays the production, revenue, price, market share, and growth rate.

In terms of end users/applications, the market is classified into Household, Hotel, Fitness Center, and Other domains of application. The report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share, and the growth rate for each application.



Geographically speaking, the market is spread across North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India with focus on top producers and consumers, product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share, and growth opportunity in these regions.

Regional Analysis

The report provides a customized country-level reports for the following regions:

North America (United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, and the Rest of Europe)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia ,Turkey, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Europe accounted for the largest market share of around 48% during 2014. Western Europe dominates the sales of bath products concerning volume and value, primarily driven by Germany. China and India are the fastest growing markets in the overall Asia-Pacific driving bath products market.

Conclusion

The growing concern for skin and hair care as part of overall hygiene in health-conscious populations world over is a key factor shaping the evolution of the bath and shower toiletries. In recent years, there has been an increasing acceptance of organic ingredients or bath and shower toiletries based on natural ones.

Meanwhile, bath and shower toiletries containing ingredients that have noticeable side effects are being shunned.

Online sales channels are key to vast latent opportunities. Among the various sales and distribution channels, hypermarkets are expected to bring substantial share of revenues in the bath and shower toiletries market, especially in regions that have advanced retail infrastructures. This is evident in parts of North America and Europe. However, the opportunities from small retailers are too significant to be ignored especially in emerging markets, notably in Asia Pacific.

……Continued

