Global Ultra-Thin Glass Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts 2019-2025

Ultra-Thin Glass market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.1 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 11.6%.



Fusion, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 11.2%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$6.5 Billion by the year 2025, Fusion will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 10.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$482.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$771.5 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.



In Japan, Fusion will reach a market size of US$260.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 14.8% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$2.9 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



Competitors identified in this market include the following, among others:

Aeon Glass - Aeon Industries Corp., Ltd. (China)

Air-Craftglass Inc. (USA)

Asahi Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AvanStrate Inc. (Japan)

AviationGlass & Technology BV (The Netherlands)

Central Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Changzhou Almaden Co., Ltd. (China)

China National Building Material Co., Ltd. (China)

Corning, Inc. (USA)

CSG Holding Co. Ltd. (China)

Emerge Glass India Pvt. Ltd. (India)

Hilgenberg GmbH (Germany)

Hoya Corporation USA Optics Division (USA)

Huihua Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Luoyang Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nitto Boseki Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Noval Glass Group Ltd. (China)

Runtai Industry Co., Ltd. (China)

SCHOTT AG (Germany)

Suzhou Huadong Coating Glass Co., Ltd. (China)

Taiwan Glass Industry Corporation (Taiwan)

Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd. (Hong Kong)

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW



Global Competitor Market Shares

Ultra-Thin Glass Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Fusion (Manufacturing Process) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Float (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES



Market Facts & Figures

US Ultra-Thin Glass Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Fusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Float (Manufacturing Process) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025

CANADA



JAPAN



CHINA



EUROPE



Market Facts & Figures

European Ultra-Thin Glass Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Fusion (Manufacturing Process) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Float (Manufacturing Process) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

FRANCE



GERMANY



ITALY



UNITED KINGDOM



SPAIN



RUSSIA



REST OF EUROPE



ASIA-PACIFIC



AUSTRALIA



INDIA



SOUTH KOREA



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC



LATIN AMERICA



ARGENTINA



BRAZIL



MEXICO



REST OF LATIN AMERICA



MIDDLE EAST



IRAN



ISRAEL



SAUDI ARABIA



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



REST OF MIDDLE EAST



AFRICA



IV. COMPETITION



V. CURATED RESEARCH



