Cannabis-infused Foods Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis, By Key Players, Segmentation, Trends and Forecast By 2025

Cannabis used extensively in medical treatment and research purpose throughout the world. The cannabis is instrumental for the treatment of cancer, Alzheimer’s disease, arthritis, Parkinson’s disease, and various neurological conditions.

The legalization of marijuana for medical purpose in some countries leads to a significant decrease in the black market sale. Now people are buying cannabis from the store for medicinal and recreational use. As a result, the government is earning a hefty revenue from the tax on marijuana.

The high popularity of marijuana for medical use will drive the market and boost the sale in the forecast period. Countries like the USA, Canada, Spain, Germany, Israel, Chile, and Australia contributes the most in the global marijuana market.

The social recognition of marijuana across regions will create a significant opportunity for the industry to grow.

The market is expected to reach over XX billion USD by 2025.

According to a study, the international Cannabis-infused Foods Market market is expected to have a compound annual growth rate of around X% and have a total market share of $XXX million USD by 2025.

Market Segmentation of Cannabis-infused Food Market

The market has segmented on Type, Preparation, Application, and Region.

Based on Types, Cannabis-infused Foods Market can be categorized into Solid Edibles, Topical Edibles, Inhalation, and Liquid Edibles.

Solid Edibles again can be classified into Baked Food, Capsules, Gummies and Mints.

By application covers Cancer Epilepsy, Alzheimer’s, Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Anorexia, and Nausea.

Based on Preparation, the market can be segmented into Cannabidiol and Tetrahydrocannabinol.

Geographical Market Segmentation of Cannabis-infused Food Market

The global segmentation of Cannabis-infused Foods Market includes regions like Europe, Indo Pacific, North America, Latin & Central America and the Middle East and Africa region.

Some of the focused countries are the USA, The UK, France, China, India, Uruguay, Argentina, Israel, Germany, Japan, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Canada, Australia, and ASIAN countries.

The North Americal region is expected to contribute the most in the global market in the forecast period due to the high spending on various cannabis products. The legalization of cannabis for medical use in states like California, Washington, Oregon, Alaska, Columbia, Colorado, and other 19 states will boost the market shortly.

Key Players of Global Cannabis-infused Foods Market =>

Some of the key market players in Cannabis-infused Foods Market are Cannabis Energy Drink, VCC BRANDS, Bhang Corporation, KIVA CONFECTIONS, and Mentor Capital.

Current Happenings in the Market

In a recent development, Canada legalized the use of cannabis for recreational use purpose. The development will increase the consumption of cannabis in the region. Canada can be emerged as a new production hub for cannabis and potentially become a prime exporting country in the region shortly.

For the first time, the monthly cannabis sale in Canada reaches over 100 million USD in July. The retail sale of Cannabis grows 14% from the last month. More people are interested in consuming marijuana after social recognition.

The USA is set to introduce cannabis banking bill next week to give loans and promote the marijuana industry in the country.

