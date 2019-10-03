Registration opens for SMi’s 4th Annual Network Centric Warfare Conference

Network Centric Warfare 2020

SMi Reports: Registration is now open for the Network Centric Warfare conference, returning to Rome in February next year

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 3, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the modern battlespace becomes increasingly complex, military forces must act dynamically by harnessing cutting-edge network technology to exploit an information advantage. By linking shooters, commanders and sensors in a fully networked environment, militaries can streamline decision-making, enhance situational awareness and increase mission effectiveness.With this in mind, SMi Group are pleased to host the 4th annual Maritime Information Warfare conference , taking place on the 3rd – 4th February 2020 in Rome, Italy. This highly anticipated two-day conference will explore the latest in battlefield network technology to help military forces achieve operational superiority.For those interested in attending, there is a £400 early bird discount expiring on 31ST October. Register at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr1 The agenda features over 19 expert presentations with international representation from United States, the Netherlands, Norway, Germany, Canada, France, Estonia and more. The 2020 agenda will extensively cover: Network Resilience, Artificial Intelligence, the Progress of Prestigious Battlefield Network Programmes, and Interoperability Between Allied Militaries in Coalition, and many more.Host Nation speakers include:• General Salvatore Farina, Chief of Army Staff, Italian Army• Lieutenant General Francesco Figliuolo, General Commanding Italian Army Logistics Command, Italian Army• Brigadier General Gianluca Carai, Commander Italian Army General Planning Division, Italian ArmySnapshot of International Military Speakers:• Lieutenant General Tom Sharpy, Deputy Chief of Staff Capability Development, NATO Allied Command Transformation• Major General Wolfgang Renner, Commander, NATO Communications and Information Systems Group• Mr. Clifford Fegert (SES), Director Networks and Architectures, US Department of the Air Force Concepts, Development and Management Office, US Air Force• Mr. Stuart Whitehead (SES), Deputy Director Cyber and C4 Integration, US Joint Staff J6• Colonel Heinrich Krispler, Deputy Director, EU CIS Directorate• Colonel Robert Miedema, PM Foxtrot, GRiT and Tactical Edge Network, Netherlands MoD• Colonel Giuseppe Montesi, Director, Federated Mission Networking Secretariat• Colonel Shane Taylor, Project Manager, Tactical Network, PEO-C3T, US Army• Lieutenant Colonel Bernhard Fog, Mime Programme Lead for Operational Effectiveness, Norwegian Defence Staff• Lieutenant Colonel Charles Palmer, Director Land Command and Information Plans Officer, Canadian Army• Major Veiko Dieves, Junior Researcher, Estonian National Defence College, Estonian Land Forces• Captain Jean-Baptiste Colas, Associate Director, Army Innovation and Digital Transformation Laboratory, France DGAThe newly released brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available to download on the event website at http://www.netcentric-warfare.com/einpr1 3rd- 4th February 2020Crowne Plaza St. Peter’s Hotel & SpaRome, ItalyFor delegate enquiries:Please contact Jamie Wilkinson on +44(0)207 827 6112 or email jwilkinson@smi-online.co.ukFor sponsorship and exhibition enquiries:Please contact Justin Predescu on +44 (0) 20 7827 6130 or email jpredescu@smi-online.co.uk---- END ----About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



