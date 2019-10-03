Home Health Care Providers Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2025

New Study On “2019-2025 Home Health Care Providers Market Global Key Player, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

PUNE , MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, October 3, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Home Health Care Providers Industry

Overview

Home health and home care are two different types of care which are both delivered in a home setting, but most people are not aware of the distinctions and use these words interchangeably. The main difference is that home care is the non-clinical procedure and home health is strict clinical care.

The growth of healthcare provider market can be attributed to improved patient outcome, patient convenience provided by home healthcare, and cost-efficiency. In addition to this, rising incidences of diseases, such as dementia, and orthopedic conditions are expected to fuel the home healthcare provider market growth. For instance, according to the research conducted at WHO, almost 50 million people worldwide were suffering from dementia in the year 2017 and the number is foreseen to reach nearly 82 million by the end of 2030.

The rising geriatric population base, which is susceptible to chronic conditions, such as CVDs and diabetes, and prefers in-home care, is expected to fuel the home healthcare provider market growth. The establishment and maintenance of healthcare Centers, hospitals, and clinics are capital-intensive procedures. Hence, numerous healthcare solution providers are joining the home healthcare industry to reduce initial setup cost and leverage the expertise of the acquired or merged business. For instance, Allegheny Health Network, a Pittsburgh-based company, entered into the market by acquiring four firms, which had expertise in different home health services, such as home nursing, infusion therapy, hospice, and medical equipment.

Try Sample of Global Home Health Care Providers Market @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4059414-global-home-health-care-providers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025



Hospital stay is costly with an average per stay cost being around US$11,259. Home healthcare is an efficient and cost-efficient alternative. For instance, according to the research conducted at Brigham & Women’s Hospital and Faulkner Hospital, the healthcare costs of home care were approximately 52% less than hospital stay costs for acute care patients. Thus, the cost-effectiveness of home healthcare is expected to fuel the home healthcare providers’ market growth.

Market segmentation

As per the research report released the global home healthcare provider market can be analyzed on the basis of following the segments-

Based on the product type, the home healthcare provider market can be segmented into-

Skilled Nursing Care

Custodial Care

Crucial end-users-

Patients after Surgery

Older Persons

Mothers and Newborns

People with Disabilities

Mentally ill Adults

Others

For Detailed Reading Please visit WiseGuy Reports @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4059414-global-home-health-care-providers-market-size-status-and-forecast-2019-2025

For more information or any query mail at sales@wiseguyreports.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.